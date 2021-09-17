On Air: Cyber Chat
Yardage and par for the Ryder Cup

The Associated Press
September 17, 2021 10:53 am
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (AP) — Yardage and par for the 43rd Ryder Cup matches, to be played Sept. 24-26 at Whistling Straits:

Hole Par Yd
1 4 364
2 5 593
3 3 181
4 4 489
5 5 603
6 4 355
7 3 221
8 4 507
9 4 446
Out 36 3759
10 4 341
11 4 519
12 3 143
13 4 404
14 4 396
15 4 518
16 5 569
17 3 223
18 4 515
In 35 3628
Total 71 7387

