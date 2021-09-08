On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Young has career-high 29 points, Aces beat Lynx 102-81

The Associated Press
September 8, 2021 11:01 pm
1 min read
      

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jackie Young scored a career-high 29 points and had 10 rebounds, A’ja Wilson added 20 points and the Las Vegas Aces beat the Minnesota Lynx 102-81 on Wednesday night.

Young, in her third season out of Notre Dame, went 14 for 19 from the field to top her previous best of 27 points set in May.

Riquna Williams scored all 16 of her points in the first half for Las Vegas. Chelsea Gray had a season-high 14 assists and Dearica Hamby returned from injury to score 14 points. Las Vegas was without center Liz Cambage after she was diagnosed with COVID-19 last week.

Las Vegas (21-8) sits 1 1/2 games behind WNBA-leading Connecticut — with three games to play. The Aces entered the day with a chance of clinching a first-round bye in the playoffs but needed a loss from Phoenix, which rallied from a 16-point deficit to beat Atlanta.

        Insight by Raytheon Intelligence and Space: HHS and the Education Department will explore the concept of collaborative defense in this free webinar.

Napheesa Collier scored 18 points for Minnesota (18-10), which had won 13 of its last 15 games. Sylvia Fowles had 10 points and 11 rebounds. Minnesota was without point guard Layshia Clarendon.

Collier and Fowles combined to score 23 of Minnesota’s 41 points in the first half, and the Lynx trailed by 14 points.

___

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Health News Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
9|6 3rd Global Experts Meeting on Frontiers...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Petty Officer 2nd Class William Lyons finds home for kitty rescued in Hurricane Ida