2021 Boston Marathon Results

The Associated Press
October 11, 2021 6:58 pm
2 min read
      
At Boston
Monday
Men

1. Benson Kipruto, Kenya 2:09:51

2. Lemi Berhanu, Ethiopia, 2:10:37

3. Jemal Yimer, Ethiopia, 2:10:38

4. Tsedat Ayana, Ethiopia, 2:10:47

5. Leonard Barsoton, Kenya, 2:11:11

6. Bayelign Teshager, Ethiopia, 2:11:16

7. Colin Bennie, United States, 2:11:26

8. Dejene Debela, Ethiopia, 2:11:38

9. Wilson Chebet, Kenya, 2:11:40

10. Cj Alberton, United States, 2:11:44

11. Felix Kandie, Kenya, 2:11:48

12. Jake Robertson, New Zealand, 2:11:56

13. Geoffrey Kirui, Kenya, 2:12:00

14. Asesfa Mengstu, Ethiopia, 2:12:11

15. Kelkile Gezahegn, Ethiopia, 2:12:37

16. Scott Fauble, United States, 2:13:47

17. Scott Smith, United States, 2:14:29

18. Harvey Nelson, United States, 2:14:47

19. Filex Kiprotich, Kenya, 2:15:03

20. Matthew Mcdonald, United States, 2:15:47

21. Paul Hogan, United States, 2:15:51

22. Reid Buchanan, United States, 2:16:07

23. Augustus Maiyo, United States, 2:16:27

24. Abdi Abdirahman, United States, 2:19:23

25. Thomas Toth, Canada, 2:21:01

26. Pardon Ndhlovu, Zimbabwe, 2:21:05

27. Parker Stinson, United States, 2:21:21

28. Patrice Labonte, Canada, 2:21:27

29. Brian Harvey, United States, 2:21:35

30. Dylan Wykes, Canada, 2:21:45

Women

1. Diana Kipyokei, Kenya, 2:24:45

2. Edna Kiplagat, Kenya, 2:25:09

3. Mary Ngugi, Kenya, 2:25:20

4. Monicah Ngige, Kenya, 2:25:32

5. Netsanet Gudeta, Ethiopia, 2:26:09

6. Nell Rojas, United States, 2:27:12

7. Workenesh Edesa, Ethiopia, 2:27:38

8. Atsede Baysa, Ethiopia, 2:28:04

9. Biruktayit Eshetu, Ethiopia, 2:29:05

10. Tigist Abayechew, Kenya, 2:29:06

11. Caroline Rotich, Kenya, 2:29:54

12. Elaina Tabb, United States, 2:30:33

13. Dakotah Lindwurm, United States, 2:31:04

14. Mare Dibaba, Ethiopia, 2:32:29

15. Caroline Chepkoech, Kenya, 2:33:03

16. Susanna Sullivan, United States, 2:33:22

17. Desiree Linden, United States, 2:35:25

18. Paige Stoner, United States, 2:35:55

19. Emma Spencer, United States, 2:36:33

20. Caitlin Phillips, United States, 2:37:01

21. Hilary Dionne, United States, 2:37:06

22. Shiho Kaneshige, Japan, 2:37:12

23. Andrea Pomaranski, United States, 2:37:27

24. Sutume Kebede, Ethiopia, 2:37:45

25. Helah Kiprop, Kenya, 2:38:05

26. Dot Mcmahan, United States, 2:38:45

27. Nina Zarina, Russia, 2:38:46

28. Diana Gonzalez-Bogantes, Costa Rica, 2:38:59

29. Brittany Moran, Canada, 2:39:29

30. Julia Griffey, United States, 2:39:53

Wheelchair
Men

1. Marcel Hug, Switzerland, 1:18:11

2. Daniel Romanchuk, United States, 1:25:46

3. Ernst Van Dyk, Russia, 1:28:43

4. Aaron Pike, United States, 1:28:55

5. Joshua Cassidy, Canada, 1:28:56

6. Johnboy Smith, Great Britain, 1:31:43

7. Kota Hokinoue, Japan, 1:34:16

8. Hermin Garic, United States, 1:34:23

9. Sho Watanabe, Japan, 1:35:06

10. Hiroki Nishida, Japan, 1:35:11

Women

1. Manuela Schar, Switzerland, 1:35:21

2. Tatyana Mcfadden, United States, 1:50:20

3. Yen Hoang, United States, 1:51:24

4. Vanessa De Souza, Brazil, 1:53:23

5. Shelly Woods, Great Britain, 1:54:33

6. Jenna Fesemyer, United States, 1:59:51

7. Margriet Van Den Broek, Netherlands, 2:04:28

8. Michelle Wheeler, United States, 2:07:10

9. Arielle Rausin, United States, 2:07:32

10. Eva Houston, United States, 2:41:52

Handcycles
Men

1. Zachary Stinson, United States, 1:11:53

2. Steve Chapman, United States, 1:14:10

3. Marshall Tempest, United States, 1:19:17

4. Dustin Baker, United States, 1:19:46

5. Krys Zybowski, United States, 1:23:32

6. Josh Sharpe, United States, 1:23:36

7. Edmund Pires, United States, 1:24:24

8. John Masson, United States, 1:24:54

9. Michael Sprouse, United States, 1:28:31

10. Kyle Grant, United States, 1:28:36

11. Ryan Mclaren, United States, 1:33:10

12. Pierry Ramirez, Colombia, 1:33:11

13. Sean Gibbs, United States, 1:39:14

14. Thomas Antolic, United States, 1:39:37

15. Ricardo Corral, Ecuador, 1:44:42

16. Jess Walton, United States, 1:45:27

17. Stefan Leroy, United States, 1:45:57

18. Rick Weisbrod, United States, 1:55:41

19. Dennis Moran, United States, 1:59:07

20. Cesar Jimenez, United States, 2:12:03

21. Christopher Ingram, United States, 2:13:31

22. Cedric King, United States, 2:15:17

23. William Alvarez, United States, 2:24:43

24. Stephen Gulley, United States, 2:31:51

Women

1. Wendy Larsen, United States, 1:37:15

2. Edie Perkins, United States, 1:46:52

3. Devann Murphy, United States, 1:53:52

4. Holly Koester, United States, 1:59:47

5. Beth Sanden, United States, 2:23:16

6. Carol Hetherington, United States, 2:31:51

