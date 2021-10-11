2021 Boston Marathon Results

1. Benson Kipruto, Kenya 2:09:51
2. Lemi Berhanu, Ethiopia, 2:10:37
3. Jemal Yimer, Ethiopia, 2:10:38
4. Tsedat Ayana, Ethiopia, 2:10:47
5. Leonard Barsoton, Kenya, 2:11:11
6. Bayelign Teshager, Ethiopia, 2:11:16
7. Colin Bennie, United States, 2:11:26
8. Dejene Debela, Ethiopia, 2:11:38
9. Wilson Chebet, Kenya, 2:11:40
10. Cj Alberton, United States, 2:11:44
11. Felix Kandie, Kenya, 2:11:48
12. Jake Robertson, New Zealand, 2:11:56
13. Geoffrey Kirui, Kenya, 2:12:00
14. Asesfa Mengstu, Ethiopia, 2:12:11
15. Kelkile Gezahegn, Ethiopia, 2:12:37
16. Scott Fauble, United States, 2:13:47
17. Scott Smith, United States, 2:14:29
18. Harvey Nelson, United States, 2:14:47
19. Filex Kiprotich, Kenya, 2:15:03
20. Matthew Mcdonald, United States, 2:15:47
21. Paul Hogan, United States, 2:15:51
22. Reid Buchanan, United States, 2:16:07
23. Augustus Maiyo, United States, 2:16:27
24. Abdi Abdirahman, United States, 2:19:23
25. Thomas Toth, Canada, 2:21:01
26. Pardon Ndhlovu, Zimbabwe, 2:21:05
27. Parker Stinson, United States, 2:21:21
28. Patrice Labonte, Canada, 2:21:27
29. Brian Harvey, United States, 2:21:35
30. Dylan Wykes, Canada, 2:21:45
1. Diana Kipyokei, Kenya, 2:24:45
2. Edna Kiplagat, Kenya, 2:25:09
3. Mary Ngugi, Kenya, 2:25:20
4. Monicah Ngige, Kenya, 2:25:32
5. Netsanet Gudeta, Ethiopia, 2:26:09
6. Nell Rojas, United States, 2:27:12
7. Workenesh Edesa, Ethiopia, 2:27:38
8. Atsede Baysa, Ethiopia, 2:28:04
9. Biruktayit Eshetu, Ethiopia, 2:29:05
10. Tigist Abayechew, Kenya, 2:29:06
11. Caroline Rotich, Kenya, 2:29:54
12. Elaina Tabb, United States, 2:30:33
13. Dakotah Lindwurm, United States, 2:31:04
14. Mare Dibaba, Ethiopia, 2:32:29
15. Caroline Chepkoech, Kenya, 2:33:03
16. Susanna Sullivan, United States, 2:33:22
17. Desiree Linden, United States, 2:35:25
18. Paige Stoner, United States, 2:35:55
19. Emma Spencer, United States, 2:36:33
20. Caitlin Phillips, United States, 2:37:01
21. Hilary Dionne, United States, 2:37:06
22. Shiho Kaneshige, Japan, 2:37:12
23. Andrea Pomaranski, United States, 2:37:27
24. Sutume Kebede, Ethiopia, 2:37:45
25. Helah Kiprop, Kenya, 2:38:05
26. Dot Mcmahan, United States, 2:38:45
27. Nina Zarina, Russia, 2:38:46
28. Diana Gonzalez-Bogantes, Costa Rica, 2:38:59
29. Brittany Moran, Canada, 2:39:29
30. Julia Griffey, United States, 2:39:53
1. Marcel Hug, Switzerland, 1:18:11
2. Daniel Romanchuk, United States, 1:25:46
3. Ernst Van Dyk, Russia, 1:28:43
4. Aaron Pike, United States, 1:28:55
5. Joshua Cassidy, Canada, 1:28:56
6. Johnboy Smith, Great Britain, 1:31:43
7. Kota Hokinoue, Japan, 1:34:16
8. Hermin Garic, United States, 1:34:23
9. Sho Watanabe, Japan, 1:35:06
10. Hiroki Nishida, Japan, 1:35:11
1. Manuela Schar, Switzerland, 1:35:21
2. Tatyana Mcfadden, United States, 1:50:20
3. Yen Hoang, United States, 1:51:24
4. Vanessa De Souza, Brazil, 1:53:23
5. Shelly Woods, Great Britain, 1:54:33
6. Jenna Fesemyer, United States, 1:59:51
7. Margriet Van Den Broek, Netherlands, 2:04:28
8. Michelle Wheeler, United States, 2:07:10
9. Arielle Rausin, United States, 2:07:32
10. Eva Houston, United States, 2:41:52
1. Zachary Stinson, United States, 1:11:53
2. Steve Chapman, United States, 1:14:10
3. Marshall Tempest, United States, 1:19:17
4. Dustin Baker, United States, 1:19:46
5. Krys Zybowski, United States, 1:23:32
6. Josh Sharpe, United States, 1:23:36
7. Edmund Pires, United States, 1:24:24
8. John Masson, United States, 1:24:54
9. Michael Sprouse, United States, 1:28:31
10. Kyle Grant, United States, 1:28:36
11. Ryan Mclaren, United States, 1:33:10
12. Pierry Ramirez, Colombia, 1:33:11
13. Sean Gibbs, United States, 1:39:14
14. Thomas Antolic, United States, 1:39:37
15. Ricardo Corral, Ecuador, 1:44:42
16. Jess Walton, United States, 1:45:27
17. Stefan Leroy, United States, 1:45:57
18. Rick Weisbrod, United States, 1:55:41
19. Dennis Moran, United States, 1:59:07
20. Cesar Jimenez, United States, 2:12:03
21. Christopher Ingram, United States, 2:13:31
22. Cedric King, United States, 2:15:17
23. William Alvarez, United States, 2:24:43
24. Stephen Gulley, United States, 2:31:51
1. Wendy Larsen, United States, 1:37:15
2. Edie Perkins, United States, 1:46:52
3. Devann Murphy, United States, 1:53:52
4. Holly Koester, United States, 1:59:47
5. Beth Sanden, United States, 2:23:16
6. Carol Hetherington, United States, 2:31:51
