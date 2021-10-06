2022 World Cup Qualifying Glance

Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
|All Times EDT
|NORTH AND CENTRAL AMERICA AND CARIBBEAN
|FINAL ROUND
|Top three teams qualify
|Fourth-place team advances to intercontinental playoff
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Mexico
|3
|2
|1
|0
|4
|2
|7
|Canada
|3
|1
|2
|0
|5
|2
|5
|United States
|3
|1
|2
|0
|5
|2
|5
|Panama
|3
|1
|2
|0
|4
|1
|5
|Costa Rica
|3
|0
|2
|1
|1
|2
|2
|Honduras
|3
|0
|2
|1
|2
|5
|2
|El Salvador
|3
|0
|2
|1
|0
|3
|2
|Jamaica
|3
|0
|1
|2
|2
|6
|1
|Thursday, Oct. 7
|At Austin, Texas
United States vs. Jamaica, 7:45 p.m.
|At San Pedro Sula, Honduras
Honduras vs. Costa Rica, 8:05 p.m.
|At Mexico City
Mexico vs. Canada, 9:40 p.m.
|At San Salvador, El Salvador
El Salvador vs. Panama, 10:05 p.m.
|Sunday, Oct. 10
|At San Jose, Costa Rica
Costa Rica vs. El Salvador, 6 p.m.
|At Kingston, Jamaica
Jamaica vs. Canada, 6 p.m.
|At Panama City, Panama
Panama vs. United States, 6 p.m.
|At Mexico City
Mexico vs. Honduras, 6:45 p.m.
|Wednesday, Oct. 13
|At Columbus, Ohio
United States vs. Costa Rica, 7 p.m.
|At Toronto
Canada vs. Panama, 7:30 p.m.
|At San Pedro Sula, Honduras
Honduras vs. Jamaica. 8:05 p.m.
|At San Salvador, El Salvador
El Salvador vs. Mexico, 10:05 p.m.
|Friday, Nov. 12
|At San Pedro Sula, Honduras
Honduras vs. Panama, 8:05 p.m.
|At Edmonton, Alberta
Canada vs. Costa Rica, 9:05 p.m.
|At Cincinnati
United States vs. Mexico, 9:10 p.m.
|At San Salvador, El Salvador
El Salvador vs. Jamaica, 10 p.m.
|Tuesday, Nov. 16
|At Kingston, Jamaica
Jamaica vs. United States, 5 p.m.
|At San Jose, Costa Rica
Costa Rica vs. Honduras, 8:05 p.m.
|At Edmonton, Alberta
Canada vs. Mexico, 9:05 p.m.
|At Panama City, Panama
Panama vs. El Salvador, 9:05 p.m.
|Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022
Honduras vs. Canada
United States vs. El Salvador
Costa Rica vs. Panama
Jamaica vs. Mexico
|Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022
Canada vs. United States
Honduras vs. El Salvador
Mexico vs. Costa Rica
Panama vs. Jamaica
|Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022
El Salvador vs. Canada
United States vs. Honduras
Mexico vs. Panama
Jamaica vs. Costa Rica
|Thursday, March 24, 2022
Costa Rica vs. Canada
Panama vs. Honduras
Jamaica vs. El Salvador
Mexico vs. United States
|Sunday, March 27, 2022
Canada vs. Jamaica
Honduras vs. Mexico
El Salvador vs. Costa Rica
United States vs. Panama
|Wednesday, March 30, 2022
Panama vs. Canada
Jamaica vs. Honduras
Mexico vs. El Salvador
Costa Rica vs. United States
|EUROPE
|Winners qualify
|Second-place teams advance to European playoffs
|along with two best Nations League group winners that did not qualify
|GROUP A
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Portugal
|5
|4
|1
|0
|11
|4
|13
|Serbia
|5
|3
|2
|0
|12
|7
|11
|Luxembourg
|4
|2
|0
|2
|5
|8
|6
|Ireland
|5
|0
|2
|3
|5
|8
|2
|Azerbaijan
|5
|0
|1
|4
|3
|9
|1
|Saturday, Oct. 9
|At Baku, Azerbaijan
Azerbaijan vs. Ireland, noon
|At Luxembourg
Luxembourg vs. Serbia, 2:45 p.m.
|Tuesday, Oct. 12
|At São João da Venda, Portugal
Portugal vs. Luxembourg, 2:45 p.m.
|At Belgrade, Serbia
Serbia vs. Azerbaijan, 2:45 p.m.
___
|GROUP B
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Spain
|6
|4
|1
|1
|13
|5
|13
|Sweden
|4
|3
|0
|1
|7
|3
|9
|Greece
|4
|1
|3
|0
|5
|4
|6
|Kosovo
|5
|1
|1
|3
|3
|9
|4
|Georgia
|5
|0
|1
|4
|2
|9
|1
|Saturday, Oct. 9
|At Batumi, Georgia
Georgia vs. Greece, noon
|At Stockholm
Sweden vs. Kosovo, noon
|Tuesday, Oct. 12
|At Pristina, Kosovo
Kosovo vs. Georgia, 2:45 p.m.
|At Stockholm
Sweden vs. Greece, 2:45 p.m.
___
|GROUP C
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Italy
|6
|4
|2
|0
|12
|1
|14
|Switzerland
|4
|2
|2
|0
|4
|1
|8
|Northern Ireland
|4
|1
|2
|1
|4
|3
|5
|Bulgaria
|5
|1
|2
|2
|3
|6
|5
|Lithuania
|5
|0
|0
|5
|1
|13
|0
|Saturday, Oct. 9
|At Vilnius, Lithuania
Lithuania vs. Bulgaria, 9 a.m.
|At Geneva
Switzerland vs. Northern Ireland, 2:45 p.m.
|Tuesday, Oct. 12
|At Sofia, Bulgaria
Bulgaria vs. Northern Ireland, 2:45 p.m.
|At Vilnius, Lithuania
Lithuania vs. Switzerland, 2:45 p.m.
___
|GROUP D
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|France
|6
|3
|3
|0
|8
|3
|12
|Ukraine
|5
|0
|5
|0
|6
|6
|5
|Finland
|4
|1
|2
|1
|4
|5
|5
|Bosnia-Herz.
|4
|0
|3
|1
|5
|6
|3
|Kazakhstan
|5
|0
|3
|2
|5
|8
|3
|Saturday, Oct. 9
|At Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan vs. Bosnia-Herzegovina, 9 a.m.
|At Helsinki, Finland
Finland vs. Ukraine noon
|Tuesday, Oct. 12
|At Astana, Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan vs. Finland, 10 a.m.
|At Lviv, Ukraine
Ukraine vs. Bosnia-Herzegovina, 2:45 p.m.
___
|GROUP E
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Belgium
|6
|5
|1
|0
|21
|4
|16
|Czech Republic
|5
|2
|1
|2
|8
|7
|7
|Wales
|4
|2
|1
|1
|5
|5
|7
|Belarus
|5
|1
|0
|4
|6
|15
|3
|Estonia
|4
|0
|1
|3
|6
|15
|1
|Friday, Oct. 8
|At Prague, Czech Republic
Czech Republic vs. Wales, 2:45 p.m.
|At Tallinn, Estonia
Estonia vs. Belarus, 2:45 p.m.
|Monday, Oct. 11
|At Gomel, Belarus
Belarus vs. Czech Republic, 2:45 p.m.
|At Tallinn, Estonia
Estonia vs. Wales, 2:45 p.m.
|Tuesday, Oct. 12
|At Be’er Sheva, Israel
Israel vs. Moldova, 2:45 p.m.
___
|GROUP F
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Denmark
|6
|6
|0
|0
|22
|0
|18
|Scotland
|6
|3
|2
|1
|9
|5
|11
|Israel
|6
|3
|1
|2
|14
|11
|10
|Austria
|6
|2
|1
|3
|9
|13
|7
|Faeroe Islands
|6
|1
|1
|4
|4
|14
|4
|Moldova
|6
|0
|1
|5
|3
|18
|1
|Saturday, Oct. 9
|At Glasgow, Scotland
Scotland vs. Israel, noon
|At Torshavn, Faeroe Islands
Faeroe Islands vs. Austria, 2:45 p.m.
Moldova vs. Denmark, 2:45 p.m.
|Tuesday, Oct. 12
|At Copenhagen, Denmark
Denmark vs. Austria, 2:45 p.m.
___
|GROUP G
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Netherlands
|6
|4
|1
|1
|22
|6
|13
|Norway
|6
|4
|1
|1
|12
|5
|13
|Turkey
|6
|3
|2
|1
|16
|13
|11
|Montenegro
|6
|2
|2
|2
|8
|9
|8
|Latvia
|6
|1
|2
|3
|7
|10
|5
|Gibraltar
|6
|0
|0
|6
|3
|25
|0
|Friday, Oct. 8
|At Gibraltar
Gibraltar vs. Montenegro, 2:45 p.m.
|At Riga, Latvia
Latvia vs. Netherlands, 2:45 p.m.
|At Istanbul, Turkey
Turkey vs. Norway, 2:45 p.m.
|Monday, Oct. 11
|At Riga, Latvia
Latvia vs. Turkey, 2:45 p.m.
At Rotterdam, Netherlands
Netherlands vs. Gibraltar, 2:45 p.m.
|At Oslo, Norway
Norway vs. Montenegro, 2:45 p.m.
___
|GROUP H
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Croatia
|6
|4
|1
|1
|8
|1
|13
|Russia
|6
|4
|1
|1
|10
|4
|13
|Slovakia
|6
|2
|3
|1
|7
|5
|9
|Slovenia
|6
|2
|1
|3
|4
|7
|7
|Malta
|6
|1
|1
|4
|6
|11
|4
|Cyprus
|6
|1
|1
|4
|1
|8
|4
|Friday, Oct. 8
|At Larnaca, Cyprus
Cyprus vs. Croatia, 2:45 p.m.
|At Ta’Qali, Malta
Malta vs. Slovenia, 2:45 p.m.
|At Kazan, Russia
Russia vs. Slovakia, 2:45 p.m.
|Monday, Oct. 11
|At Osijek, Croatia
Croatia vs. Slovakia, 2:45 p.m.
|At Larnaca, Cyprus
Cyprus vs. Malta, 2:45 p.m.
|At Maribor, Slovenia
Slovenia vs. Russia, 2:45 p.m.
___
|GROUP I
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|England
|6
|5
|1
|0
|18
|2
|16
|Albania
|6
|4
|0
|2
|10
|6
|12
|Poland
|6
|3
|2
|1
|19
|8
|11
|Hungary
|6
|3
|1
|2
|12
|10
|10
|Andorra
|6
|1
|0
|5
|4
|14
|3
|San Marino
|6
|0
|0
|6
|1
|24
|0
|Saturday, Oct. 9
|At Andorra La Vella, Andorra
Andorra vs. England, 2:45 p.m.
|At Budapest, Hungary
Hungary vs. Albania, 2:45 p.m.
|At Warsaw, Poland
Poland vs. San Marino, 2:45 p.m.
|Tuesday, Oct. 12
|At Tirana, Albania
Albania vs. Poland, 2:45 p.m.
|At London
England vs. Hungary, 2:45 p.m.
|At San Marino
San Marino vs. Andorra, 2:45 p.m.
___
|GROUP J
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Germany
|6
|5
|0
|1
|17
|2
|15
|Armenia
|6
|3
|2
|1
|7
|9
|11
|Romania
|6
|3
|1
|2
|9
|6
|10
|North Macedonia
|6
|2
|3
|1
|11
|6
|9
|Iceland
|6
|1
|1
|4
|6
|14
|4
|Liechtenstein
|6
|0
|1
|5
|2
|15
|1
|Friday, Oct. 8
|At Hamburg, Germany
Germany vs. Romania, 2:45 p.m.
|At Reykjavík, Iceland
Iceland vs. Armenia, 2:45 p.m.
|At Vaduz, Liechtenstein
Liechtenstein vs. North Macedonia, 2:45 p.m.
|Monday, Oct. 11
|At Reykjavík, Iceland
Iceland vs. Liechtenstein, 2:45 p.m.
|At Skopje, North Macedonia
North Macedonia vs. Germany, 2:45 p.m.
|At Bucharest, Romania
Romania vs. Armenia, 2:45 p.m.
|SOUTH AMERICA
|Top four teams qualify
|Fifth place advances to playoff
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Brazil
|8
|8
|0
|0
|19
|2
|24
|Argentina
|8
|5
|3
|0
|15
|6
|18
|Uruguay
|9
|4
|3
|2
|13
|10
|15
|Ecuador
|9
|4
|1
|4
|16
|11
|13
|Colombia
|9
|3
|4
|2
|16
|16
|13
|Paraguay
|9
|2
|5
|2
|9
|11
|11
|Peru
|9
|2
|2
|5
|8
|17
|8
|Chile
|9
|1
|4
|4
|9
|12
|7
|Bolivia
|9
|1
|3
|5
|12
|22
|6
|Venezuela
|9
|1
|1
|7
|5
|15
|4
|Thursday, Oct. 7
|At Asunción, Paraguay
Paraguay vs. Argentina, 7 p.m.
|At Montevideo, Uruguay
Uruguay vs. Colombia, 7 p.m.
|At Caracas, Venezuela
Venezuela vs. Brazil, 7:30 p.m.
|At Guayaquil, Ecuador
Ecuador vs. Bolivia, 8:30 p.m.
|At Lima, Peru
Peru vs. Chile, 9 p.m.
|Sunday, Oct. 10
|At La Paz, Bolivia
Bolivia vs. Peru, 4 p.m.
|At Caracas, Venezuela
Venezuela vs. Ecuador, 4:30 p.m.
|At Barranquilla, Colombia
Colombia vs. Brazil, 5 p.m.
|At Buenos Aires, Argentina
Argentina vs. Uruguay, 7:30 p.m.
|At Santiago, Chile
Chile vs. Paraguay, 8 p.m.
|Thursday, Oct. 14
|At La Paz, Bolivia
Bolivia vs. Paraguay, 4 p.m.
|At Barranquilla, Colombia
Colombia vs. Ecuador, 5 p.m.
|At Buenos Aires, Argentina
Argentina vs. Peru, 7:30 p.m.
|At Santiago, Chile
Çhile vs. Venezuela, 8 p.m.
|At Manaus, Brazil
Brazil vs. Uruguay, 8:30 p.m.
___
|ASIA
|THIRD ROUND
|Top two teams in each group qualify
|Third-place teams advance
|GROUP A
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Iran
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|0
|6
|South Korea
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|4
|Utd Arab Emir.
|2
|0
|2
|0
|1
|1
|2
|Syria
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|Lebanon
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|Iraq
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|3
|1
|Thursday, Oct. 7
|At Ansan, South Korea
South Korea vs. Syria, 7 a.m.
|At Doha, Qatar
Iraq vs. Lebanon, 10:30 a.m.
|At Dubai, United Arab Emirates
United Arab Emirates vs. Iran, 12:45 p.m.
|Tuesday, Oct. 12
|At Tehran, Iran
Iran vs. South Korea, 9:30 a.m.
|At Jeddah, Saudi Arabia
Syria vs. Lebanon, noon
|At Dubai, United Arab Emirates
United Arab Emirates vs. Iraq, 12:45 p.m.
___
|GROUP B
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Australia
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|0
|6
|Saudi Arabia
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|1
|6
|Japan
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|3
|Oman
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|3
|Vietnam
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|4
|0
|China
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|4
|0
|Thursday, Oct. 7
|At Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
China vs. Vietnam, 11 a.m.
|At Jeddah, Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia vs. Japan, noon
|At Doha, Qatar
Australia vs. Oman, 2:30 p.m.
|Tuesday, Oct. 12
|At Saitama, Japan
Japan vs. Australia, 6:14 a.m.
|At Muscat, Oman
Oman vs. Vietnam, noon
|At Jeddah, Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia vs. China, noon
___
|AFRICA
|SECOND ROUND
|Group winners advance
|GROUP A
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Algeria
|2
|1
|1
|0
|9
|1
|4
|Burkina Faso
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|1
|4
|Niger
|2
|1
|0
|1
|4
|4
|3
|Djibouti
|2
|0
|0
|2
|2
|12
|0
|Friday, Oct. 8
|At Blida, Algeria
Algeria vs. Niger, 3 p.m.
|At Marrakesh, Morocco
Djibouti vs. Burkina Faso, 3 p.m.
|Monday, Oct. 11
|At Marrakesh, Morocco
Burkina Faso vs. Djibouti, noon
|Tuesday, Oct. 12
|At Niamey, Niger
Niger vs. Algeria, noon
|GROUP B
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Tunisia
|2
|2
|0
|0
|5
|0
|6
|Zambia
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|3
|3
|Equatorial Guinea
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|3
|3
|Mauritania
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|3
|0
|Thursday, Oct. 7
|At Malabo, Equatorial Guinea
Equatorial Guinea vs. Zambia, noon
|At Rades, Tunisia
Tunisia vs. Mauritania, 3 p.m.
|Sunday, Oct. 10
|At Lusaka, Zambia
Zambia vs. Equatorial Guinea, noon
|At Antananarivo, Madagascar
Mauritania vs. Tunisia, 3 p.m.
|GROUP C
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Nigeria
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|1
|6
|Liberia
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2
|3
|Cape Verde
|2
|0
|1
|1
|2
|3
|1
|Cent. Afr. Republic
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|Thursday, Oct. 7
|At Accra, Ghana
Liberia vs. Cape Verde, 9 a.m.
|At Lagos, Nigeria
Nigeria vs. Central African Republic, noon
|Sunday, Oct. 10
|At Bangui, Central African Republic
Central African Republic vs. Nigeria, 9 a.m.
|At Mindelo, Cape Verde
Cape Verde vs. Liberia, noon
|GROUP D
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Ivory Coast
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|4
|Cameroon
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|2
|3
|Malawi
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2
|3
|Mozambique
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|Friday, Oct. 8
|At Soweto, South Africa
Malawi vs. Ivory Coast, 9 a.m.
|At Yaoundé, Cameroon
Cameroon vs. Mozambique, noon
|Monday, Oct. 11
|At Tangiers, Morocco
Mozambique vs. Cameroon, 9 a.m.
|At Cotonou, Benin
Ivory Coast vs. Malawi, noon
|GROUP E
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Mali
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|4
|Kenya
|2
|0
|2
|0
|1
|1
|2
|Uganda
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Rwanda
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|Thursday, Oct. 7
|At Kigali, Rwanda
Rwanda vs. Uganda, noon
|At Agadir, Morocco
Mali vs. Kenya, 3 p.m.
|Sundday, Oct. 10
|At Nairobi, Kenya
Kenya vs. Mali, 9 a.m.
|At Entebbe, Uganda
Uganda vs. Rwanda, noon
|GROUP F
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Libya
|2
|2
|0
|0
|3
|1
|6
|Egypt
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|4
|Gabon
|2
|0
|1
|1
|2
|3
|1
|Angola
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|0
|Friday, Oct. 8
|At Luanda, Angola
Angola vs. Gabon, noon
|At Cairo
Egypt vs. Libya, 3 p.m.
|Monday, Oct. 11
|Franceville, Gabon
Gabon vs. Angola, 9 a.m.
|At Benghazi, Libya
Libya vs. Egypt, 3 p.m.
|GROUP G
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|South Africa
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|4
|Ethiopia
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|3
|Ghana
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|3
|Zimbabwe
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|Saturday, Oct. 9
|At Bahir Dar, Ethiopia
Ethiopia vs. South Africa, 9 a.m.
|At Cape Coast, Ghana
Ghana vs. Zimbabwe, noon
|Tuesday, Oct. 12
|At Harare, Zimbabwe
Zimbabwe vs. Ghana, 9 a.m.
|At Johannesburg
South Africa vs. Ethiopia, noon
|GROUP H
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Senegal
|2
|2
|0
|0
|5
|1
|6
|Namibia
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|4
|Republic of Congo
|2
|0
|1
|1
|2
|4
|1
|Togo
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|3
|0
|Saturday, Oct. 9
|At Lomé, Togo
Togo vs. Republic of Congo, noon
|At Thiès, Senegal
Senegal vs. Namibia, 3 p.m.
|Tuesday, Oct. 12
|At Soweto, South Africa
Namibia vs. Senegal, 9 a.m.
|At Brazzaville, Republic of Congo
Republic of Congo vs. Togo, noon
|GROUP I
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Guinea-Bissau
|2
|1
|1
|0
|5
|3
|4
|Morocco
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|3
|Guinea
|2
|0
|2
|0
|2
|2
|2
|Sudan
|3
|0
|1
|2
|3
|7
|1
|Wednesday, Oct. 6
|At Marrakesh, Morocco
Sudan 1, Guinea 1
|At Rabat, Morocco
Morocco vs. Guinea-Bissau, 3 p.m.
|Saturday Oct. 9
|At Agadir, Morocco
Guinea vs. Sudan, 9 a.m.
|At Casablanca, Morocco
Guinea-Bissau vs. Morocco, 3 p.m.
|Tuesday, Oct. 12
|At Rabat, Morocco
Guinea vs. Morocco, 3 p.m.
|GROUP J
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Tanzania
|2
|1
|1
|0
|4
|3
|4
|Benin
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|4
|Dem. Rep. of Congo
|2
|0
|2
|0
|2
|2
|2
|Magadascar
|2
|0
|0
|2
|2
|4
|0
|Wednesday, Oct. 7
|At Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo
Democratic Republic of Congo vs. Madagascar, 9 a.m.
|At Dar es Salaam, Tanzania
Tanzania vs. Benin, 9 a.m.
|Sunday, Oct. 10
|At Cotonou, Benin
Benin vs. Tanzania, 9 a.m.
|At Antananarivo, Madagascar
Madagascar vs. Democratic Republic of Congo, noon
