Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

2022 World Cup Qualifying Glance

The Associated Press
October 7, 2021 10:36 pm
8 min read
      
All Times EDT
NORTH AND CENTRAL AMERICA AND CARIBBEAN
FINAL ROUND
Top three teams qualify
Fourth-place team advances to intercontinental playoff
GP W D L GF GA Pts
United States 4 2 2 0 7 2 8
Mexico 3 2 1 0 4 2 7
Panama 3 1 2 0 4 1 5
Canada 3 1 2 0 5 2 5
Costa Rica 4 0 3 1 1 2 3
Honduras 4 0 3 1 2 5 3
El Salvador 3 0 2 1 0 3 2
Jamaica 4 0 1 3 2 8 1
Thursday, Oct. 7
At Austin, Texas

United States 2, Jamaica 0

At San Pedro Sula, Honduras

Honduras 0, Costa Rica 0

At Mexico City

Mexico vs. Canada, 9:40 p.m.

At San Salvador, El Salvador

El Salvador vs. Panama, 10:05 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 10
At San Jose, Costa Rica

Costa Rica vs. El Salvador, 6 p.m.

At Kingston, Jamaica

Jamaica vs. Canada, 6 p.m.

At Panama City, Panama

Panama vs. United States, 6 p.m.

At Mexico City

Mexico vs. Honduras, 6:45 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 13
At Columbus, Ohio

United States vs. Costa Rica, 7 p.m.

At Toronto

Canada vs. Panama, 7:30 p.m.

At San Pedro Sula, Honduras

Honduras vs. Jamaica. 8:05 p.m.

At San Salvador, El Salvador

El Salvador vs. Mexico, 10:05 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 12
At San Pedro Sula, Honduras

Honduras vs. Panama, 8:05 p.m.

        Read more: Sports News

At Edmonton, Alberta

Canada vs. Costa Rica, 9:05 p.m.

At Cincinnati

United States vs. Mexico, 9:10 p.m.

At San Salvador, El Salvador

El Salvador vs. Jamaica, 10 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 16
At Kingston, Jamaica

Jamaica vs. United States, 5 p.m.

At San Jose, Costa Rica

Costa Rica vs. Honduras, 8:05 p.m.

At Edmonton, Alberta

Canada vs. Mexico, 9:05 p.m.

At Panama City, Panama

Panama vs. El Salvador, 9:05 p.m.

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app
Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022

Honduras vs. Canada

United States vs. El Salvador

Costa Rica vs. Panama

Jamaica vs. Mexico

Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022

Canada vs. United States

Honduras vs. El Salvador

Mexico vs. Costa Rica

Panama vs. Jamaica

Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022

El Salvador vs. Canada

United States vs. Honduras

Mexico vs. Panama

Jamaica vs. Costa Rica

Thursday, March 24, 2022

Costa Rica vs. Canada

Panama vs. Honduras

Jamaica vs. El Salvador

Mexico vs. United States

Sunday, March 27, 2022

Canada vs. Jamaica

Honduras vs. Mexico

El Salvador vs. Costa Rica

United States vs. Panama

Wednesday, March 30, 2022

Panama vs. Canada

Jamaica vs. Honduras

Mexico vs. El Salvador

Costa Rica vs. United States

EUROPE
Winners qualify
Second-place teams advance to European playoffs
along with two best Nations League group winners that did not qualify
GROUP A
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Portugal 5 4 1 0 11 4 13
Serbia 5 3 2 0 12 7 11
Luxembourg 4 2 0 2 5 8 6
Ireland 5 0 2 3 5 8 2
Azerbaijan 5 0 1 4 3 9 1
Saturday, Oct. 9
At Baku, Azerbaijan

Azerbaijan vs. Ireland, noon

At Luxembourg

Luxembourg vs. Serbia, 2:45 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 12
At São João da Venda, Portugal

Portugal vs. Luxembourg, 2:45 p.m.

At Belgrade, Serbia

Serbia vs. Azerbaijan, 2:45 p.m.

___

GROUP B
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Spain 6 4 1 1 13 5 13
Sweden 4 3 0 1 7 3 9
Greece 4 1 3 0 5 4 6
Kosovo 5 1 1 3 3 9 4
Georgia 5 0 1 4 2 9 1
Saturday, Oct. 9
At Batumi, Georgia

Georgia vs. Greece, noon

At Stockholm

Sweden vs. Kosovo, noon

Tuesday, Oct. 12
At Pristina, Kosovo

Kosovo vs. Georgia, 2:45 p.m.

At Stockholm

Sweden vs. Greece, 2:45 p.m.

___

GROUP C
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Italy 6 4 2 0 12 1 14
Switzerland 4 2 2 0 4 1 8
Northern Ireland 4 1 2 1 4 3 5
Bulgaria 5 1 2 2 3 6 5
Lithuania 5 0 0 5 1 13 0
Saturday, Oct. 9
At Vilnius, Lithuania

Lithuania vs. Bulgaria, 9 a.m.

At Geneva

Switzerland vs. Northern Ireland, 2:45 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 12
At Sofia, Bulgaria

Bulgaria vs. Northern Ireland, 2:45 p.m.

At Vilnius, Lithuania

Lithuania vs. Switzerland, 2:45 p.m.

___

GROUP D
GP W D L GF GA Pts
France 6 3 3 0 8 3 12
Ukraine 5 0 5 0 6 6 5
Finland 4 1 2 1 4 5 5
Bosnia-Herz. 4 0 3 1 5 6 3
Kazakhstan 5 0 3 2 5 8 3
Saturday, Oct. 9
At Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan

Kazakhstan vs. Bosnia-Herzegovina, 9 a.m.

At Helsinki, Finland

Finland vs. Ukraine noon

Tuesday, Oct. 12
At Astana, Kazakhstan

Kazakhstan vs. Finland, 10 a.m.

At Lviv, Ukraine

Ukraine vs. Bosnia-Herzegovina, 2:45 p.m.

___

GROUP E
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Belgium 6 5 1 0 21 4 16
Czech Republic 5 2 1 2 8 7 7
Wales 4 2 1 1 5 5 7
Belarus 5 1 0 4 6 15 3
Estonia 4 0 1 3 6 15 1
Friday, Oct. 8
At Prague, Czech Republic

Czech Republic vs. Wales, 2:45 p.m.

At Tallinn, Estonia

Estonia vs. Belarus, 2:45 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 11
At Gomel, Belarus

Belarus vs. Czech Republic, 2:45 p.m.

At Tallinn, Estonia

Estonia vs. Wales, 2:45 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 12
At Be’er Sheva, Israel

Israel vs. Moldova, 2:45 p.m.

___

GROUP F
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Denmark 6 6 0 0 22 0 18
Scotland 6 3 2 1 9 5 11
Israel 6 3 1 2 14 11 10
Austria 6 2 1 3 9 13 7
Faeroe Islands 6 1 1 4 4 14 4
Moldova 6 0 1 5 3 18 1
Saturday, Oct. 9
At Glasgow, Scotland

Scotland vs. Israel, noon

At Torshavn, Faeroe Islands

Faeroe Islands vs. Austria, 2:45 p.m.

At Chisinau, Moldova,

Moldova vs. Denmark, 2:45 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 12
At Copenhagen, Denmark

Denmark vs. Austria, 2:45 p.m.

___

GROUP G
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Netherlands 6 4 1 1 22 6 13
Norway 6 4 1 1 12 5 13
Turkey 6 3 2 1 16 13 11
Montenegro 6 2 2 2 8 9 8
Latvia 6 1 2 3 7 10 5
Gibraltar 6 0 0 6 3 25 0
Friday, Oct. 8
At Gibraltar

Gibraltar vs. Montenegro, 2:45 p.m.

At Riga, Latvia

Latvia vs. Netherlands, 2:45 p.m.

At Istanbul, Turkey

Turkey vs. Norway, 2:45 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 11
At Riga, Latvia

Latvia vs. Turkey, 2:45 p.m.

At Rotterdam, Netherlands

Netherlands vs. Gibraltar, 2:45 p.m.

At Oslo, Norway

Norway vs. Montenegro, 2:45 p.m.

___

GROUP H
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Croatia 6 4 1 1 8 1 13
Russia 6 4 1 1 10 4 13
Slovakia 6 2 3 1 7 5 9
Slovenia 6 2 1 3 4 7 7
Malta 6 1 1 4 6 11 4
Cyprus 6 1 1 4 1 8 4
Friday, Oct. 8
At Larnaca, Cyprus

Cyprus vs. Croatia, 2:45 p.m.

At Ta’Qali, Malta

Malta vs. Slovenia, 2:45 p.m.

At Kazan, Russia

Russia vs. Slovakia, 2:45 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 11
At Osijek, Croatia

Croatia vs. Slovakia, 2:45 p.m.

At Larnaca, Cyprus

Cyprus vs. Malta, 2:45 p.m.

At Maribor, Slovenia

Slovenia vs. Russia, 2:45 p.m.

___

GROUP I
GP W D L GF GA Pts
England 6 5 1 0 18 2 16
Albania 6 4 0 2 10 6 12
Poland 6 3 2 1 19 8 11
Hungary 6 3 1 2 12 10 10
Andorra 6 1 0 5 4 14 3
San Marino 6 0 0 6 1 24 0
Saturday, Oct. 9
At Andorra La Vella, Andorra

Andorra vs. England, 2:45 p.m.

At Budapest, Hungary

Hungary vs. Albania, 2:45 p.m.

At Warsaw, Poland

Poland vs. San Marino, 2:45 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 12
At Tirana, Albania

Albania vs. Poland, 2:45 p.m.

At London

England vs. Hungary, 2:45 p.m.

At San Marino

San Marino vs. Andorra, 2:45 p.m.

___

GROUP J
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Germany 6 5 0 1 17 2 15
Armenia 6 3 2 1 7 9 11
Romania 6 3 1 2 9 6 10
North Macedonia 6 2 3 1 11 6 9
Iceland 6 1 1 4 6 14 4
Liechtenstein 6 0 1 5 2 15 1
Friday, Oct. 8
At Hamburg, Germany

Germany vs. Romania, 2:45 p.m.

At Reykjavík, Iceland

Iceland vs. Armenia, 2:45 p.m.

At Vaduz, Liechtenstein

Liechtenstein vs. North Macedonia, 2:45 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 11
At Reykjavík, Iceland

Iceland vs. Liechtenstein, 2:45 p.m.

At Skopje, North Macedonia

North Macedonia vs. Germany, 2:45 p.m.

At Bucharest, Romania

Romania vs. Armenia, 2:45 p.m.

SOUTH AMERICA
Top four teams qualify
Fifth place advances to playoff
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Brazil 9 9 0 0 22 3 27
Argentina 9 5 3 0 15 6 19
Ecuador 10 5 1 4 19 11 16
Uruguay 10 4 4 2 13 10 16
Colombia 10 3 5 2 16 16 14
Paraguay 10 2 6 2 9 11 12
Peru 9 3 2 5 8 17 8
Chile 9 1 4 4 9 12 7
Bolivia 10 1 3 6 12 25 6
Venezuela 10 1 1 8 6 18 4
Thursday, Oct. 7
At Asunción, Paraguay

Paraguay 0, Argentina 0

At Montevideo, Uruguay

Uruguay 0, Colombia 0

At Caracas, Venezuela

Venezuela 1, Brazil 3

At Guayaquil, Ecuador

Ecuador 3, Bolivia 0

At Lima, Peru

Peru vs. Chile, 9 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 10
At La Paz, Bolivia

Bolivia vs. Peru, 4 p.m.

At Caracas, Venezuela

Venezuela vs. Ecuador, 4:30 p.m.

At Barranquilla, Colombia

Colombia vs. Brazil, 5 p.m.

At Buenos Aires, Argentina

Argentina vs. Uruguay, 7:30 p.m.

At Santiago, Chile

Chile vs. Paraguay, 8 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 14
At La Paz, Bolivia

Bolivia vs. Paraguay, 4 p.m.

At Barranquilla, Colombia

Colombia vs. Ecuador, 5 p.m.

At Buenos Aires, Argentina

Argentina vs. Peru, 7:30 p.m.

At Santiago, Chile

Çhile vs. Venezuela, 8 p.m.

At Manaus, Brazil

Brazil vs. Uruguay, 8:30 p.m.

___

ASIA
THIRD ROUND
Top two teams in each group qualify
Third-place teams advance
GROUP A
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Iran 3 3 0 0 5 0 9
South Korea 3 2 1 0 3 1 7
Utd Arab Emir. 3 0 2 1 1 2 2
Lebanon 3 0 2 1 0 1 2
Iraq 3 0 2 1 0 3 2
Syria 3 0 1 2 2 4 1
Thursday, Oct. 7
At Ansan, South Korea

South Korea 2, Syria 1

At Doha, Qatar

Iraq 0, Lebanon 0

At Dubai, United Arab Emirates

United Arab Emirates 0, Iran 1

Tuesday, Oct. 12
At Tehran, Iran

Iran vs. South Korea, 9:30 a.m.

At Jeddah, Saudi Arabia

Syria vs. Lebanon, noon

At Dubai, United Arab Emirates

United Arab Emirates vs. Iraq, 12:45 p.m.

___

GROUP B
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Australia 3 3 0 0 7 1 9
Saudi Arabia 3 3 0 0 5 1 9
Japan 3 1 0 2 1 2 3
Oman 3 1 0 2 2 4 3
China 3 1 0 2 3 6 3
Vietnam 3 0 0 3 3 7 0
Thursday, Oct. 7
At Sharjah, United Arab Emirates

China 3, Vietnam 2

At Jeddah, Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia 1, Japan 0

At Doha, Qatar

Australia 3, Oman 1

Tuesday, Oct. 12
At Saitama, Japan

Japan vs. Australia, 6:14 a.m.

At Muscat, Oman

Oman vs. Vietnam, noon

At Jeddah, Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia vs. China, noon

___

AFRICA
SECOND ROUND
Group winners advance
GROUP A
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Algeria 2 1 1 0 9 1 4
Burkina Faso 2 1 1 0 3 1 4
Niger 2 1 0 1 4 4 3
Djibouti 2 0 0 2 2 12 0
Friday, Oct. 8
At Blida, Algeria

Algeria vs. Niger, 3 p.m.

At Marrakesh, Morocco

Djibouti vs. Burkina Faso, 3 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 11
At Marrakesh, Morocco

Burkina Faso vs. Djibouti, noon

Tuesday, Oct. 12
At Niamey, Niger

Niger vs. Algeria, noon

GROUP B
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Tunisia 3 3 0 0 8 0 9
Equatorial Guinea 3 2 0 1 3 3 6
Zambia 3 1 0 2 2 5 3
Mauritania 3 0 0 3 1 6 0
Thursday, Oct. 7
At Malabo, Equatorial Guinea

Equatorial Guinea 2, Zambia 0

At Rades, Tunisia

Tunisia 3, Mauritania 0

Sunday, Oct. 10
At Lusaka, Zambia

Zambia vs. Equatorial Guinea, noon

At Antananarivo, Madagascar

Mauritania vs. Tunisia, 3 p.m.

GROUP C
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Nigeria 3 2 0 1 4 2 6
Cape Verde 3 1 1 1 4 4 4
Cent. Afr. Republic 3 1 1 1 2 2 4
Liberia 3 1 0 2 2 4 3
Thursday, Oct. 7
At Accra, Ghana

Liberia 1, Cape Verde 2

At Lagos, Nigeria

Nigeria 0, Central African Republic 1

Sunday, Oct. 10
At Bangui, Central African Republic

Central African Republic vs. Nigeria, 9 a.m.

At Mindelo, Cape Verde

Cape Verde vs. Liberia, noon

GROUP D
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Ivory Coast 2 1 1 0 2 1 4
Cameroon 2 1 0 1 3 2 3
Malawi 2 1 0 1 1 2 3
Mozambique 2 0 1 1 0 1 1
Friday, Oct. 8
At Soweto, South Africa

Malawi vs. Ivory Coast, 9 a.m.

At Yaoundé, Cameroon

Cameroon vs. Mozambique, noon

Monday, Oct. 11
At Tangiers, Morocco

Mozambique vs. Cameroon, 9 a.m.

At Cotonou, Benin

Ivory Coast vs. Malawi, noon

GROUP E
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Mali 3 2 1 0 6 0 7
Uganda 3 1 2 0 1 0 5
Kenya 3 0 2 1 1 6 2
Rwanda 3 0 1 2 1 3 1
Thursday, Oct. 7
At Kigali, Rwanda

Rwanda 0, Uganda 1

At Agadir, Morocco

Mali 5, Kenya 0

Sundday, Oct. 10
At Nairobi, Kenya

Kenya vs. Mali, 9 a.m.

At Entebbe, Uganda

Uganda vs. Rwanda, noon

GROUP F
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Libya 2 2 0 0 3 1 6
Egypt 2 1 1 0 2 1 4
Gabon 2 0 1 1 2 3 1
Angola 2 0 0 2 0 2 0
Friday, Oct. 8
At Luanda, Angola

Angola vs. Gabon, noon

At Cairo

Egypt vs. Libya, 3 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 11
Franceville, Gabon

Gabon vs. Angola, 9 a.m.

At Benghazi, Libya

Libya vs. Egypt, 3 p.m.

GROUP G
GP W D L GF GA Pts
South Africa 2 1 1 0 1 0 4
Ethiopia 2 1 0 1 1 1 3
Ghana 2 1 0 1 1 1 3
Zimbabwe 2 0 1 1 0 1 1
Saturday, Oct. 9
At Bahir Dar, Ethiopia

Ethiopia vs. South Africa, 9 a.m.

At Cape Coast, Ghana

Ghana vs. Zimbabwe, noon

Tuesday, Oct. 12
At Harare, Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe vs. Ghana, 9 a.m.

At Johannesburg

South Africa vs. Ethiopia, noon

GROUP H
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Senegal 2 2 0 0 5 1 6
Namibia 2 1 1 0 2 1 4
Republic of Congo 2 0 1 1 2 4 1
Togo 2 0 0 2 0 3 0
Saturday, Oct. 9
At Lomé, Togo

Togo vs. Republic of Congo, noon

At Thiès, Senegal

Senegal vs. Namibia, 3 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 12
At Soweto, South Africa

Namibia vs. Senegal, 9 a.m.

At Brazzaville, Republic of Congo

Republic of Congo vs. Togo, noon

GROUP I
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Morocco 2 2 0 0 7 0 6
Guinea-Bissau 3 1 1 1 5 8 4
Guinea 2 0 2 0 2 2 2
Sudan 3 0 1 2 3 7 1
Wednesday, Oct. 6
At Marrakesh, Morocco

Sudan 1, Guinea 1

At Rabat, Morocco

Morocco 5, Guinea-Bissau 0

Saturday Oct. 9
At Agadir, Morocco

Guinea vs. Sudan, 9 a.m.

At Casablanca, Morocco

Guinea-Bissau vs. Morocco, 3 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 12
At Rabat, Morocco

Guinea vs. Morocco, 3 p.m.

GROUP J
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Benin 3 2 1 0 3 1 7
Dem. Rep. of Congo 3 1 2 0 4 2 5
Tanzania 3 1 1 1 4 4 4
Magadascar 3 0 0 3 2 6 0
Wednesday, Oct. 7
At Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo

Democratic Republic of Congo 2, Madagascar 0

At Dar es Salaam, Tanzania

Tanzania 0, Benin 1

Sunday, Oct. 10
At Cotonou, Benin

Benin vs. Tanzania, 9 a.m.

At Antananarivo, Madagascar

Madagascar vs. Democratic Republic of Congo, noon

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
10|3 Cyber Defense Summit 2021
10|4 OPS2021
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Agriculture officials remove giant hornets nest