Adams gives Southampton 1-0 Premier League win at Watford

The Associated Press
October 30, 2021 12:44 pm
WATFORD, England (AP) — Che Adams clinched Southampton’s first away win in the Premier League since last season in March, curling in a shot for a 1-0 victory at Watford on Saturday.

Adams collected the ball on the edge of the area and turned before chipping the ball into the top corner and out of reach of the goalkeeper in the 20th minute.

It was a less eventful game for Claudio Ranieri after his Watford side conceded five goals against Liverpool only to score five themselves in his second game in charge against Everton last weekend.

Watford remains without a home win since the opening day of the season and is three points above the relegation zone. Southampton is a point better off.

___

