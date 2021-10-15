On Air: FEDtalk (bi-weekly)
Sports News

AHL Glance

The Associated Press
October 15, 2021 10:09 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Bridgeport 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Charlotte 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Hartford 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Hershey 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Lehigh Valley 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Providence 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Springfield 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
WB/Scranton 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Belleville 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Cleveland 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Laval 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Rochester 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Syracuse 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Toronto 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Utica 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Chicago 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Grand Rapids 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Iowa 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Manitoba 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Milwaukee 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Rockford 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Texas 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Abbotsford 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Bakersfield 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Colorado 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Henderson 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Ontario 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
San Diego 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
San Jose 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Stockton 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Tucson 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Belleville at Laval, 7 p.m.

Bridgeport at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Rockford at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Henderson, 10 p.m.

Tucson at Stockton, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Manitoba at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at WB/Scranton, 6:05 p.m.

Charlotte at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Laval at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Bridgeport at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Hartford at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Iowa at Texas, 8 p.m.

Rockford at Chicago, 8 p.m.

San Diego at Ontario, 9 p.m.

Tucson at Stockton, 9 p.m.

Abbotsford at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Lehigh Valley at Hershey, 3 p.m.

Providence at Hartford, 3 p.m.

Rochester at Utica, 3 p.m.

Bridgeport at Springfield, 3:05 p.m.

Charlotte at WB/Scranton, 3:05 p.m.

Manitoba at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Iowa at Texas, 6 p.m.

Abbotsford at Ontario, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Henderson, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Bakersfield, 8 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

