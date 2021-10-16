On Air: This Just In
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

AHL Glance

The Associated Press
October 16, 2021 10:09 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Hartford 1 1 0 0 0 2 2 1
Charlotte 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Hershey 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Lehigh Valley 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Providence 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Springfield 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
WB/Scranton 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Bridgeport 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 2

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Laval 1 1 0 0 0 2 6 2
Toronto 1 1 0 0 0 2 5 1
Syracuse 1 1 0 0 0 2 6 4
Rochester 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Utica 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Cleveland 1 0 1 0 0 0 4 6
Belleville 1 0 1 0 0 0 2 6

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Grand Rapids 1 1 0 0 0 2 6 1
Chicago 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Iowa 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Milwaukee 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Texas 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Manitoba 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 5
Rockford 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 6

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Tucson 1 1 0 0 0 2 1 0
Henderson 1 1 0 0 0 2 5 4
Colorado 1 0 0 0 1 1 4 5
Stockton 1 0 0 1 0 1 0 1
Abbotsford 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Bakersfield 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Ontario 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
San Diego 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
San Jose 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Friday’s Games

Grand Rapids 6, Rockford 1

Hartford 2, Bridgeport 1

        Insight by Citrix: During this webinar executives from the Department of the Navy, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Census Bureau and Citrix Systems will discuss how federal leaders can use their experience over the last 20 months to continue to reduce costs and complexities and move further into the cloud and other modern approaches to technology.

Laval 6, Belleville 2

Syracuse 6, Cleveland 4

Henderson 5, Colorado 4

Tucson 1, Stockton 0

Saturday’s Games

Toronto 5, Manitoba 1

Lehigh Valley at WB/Scranton, 6:05 p.m.

Charlotte at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

        Read more: Sports News

Laval at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Bridgeport at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Hartford at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Iowa at Texas, 8 p.m.

Rockford at Chicago, 8 p.m.

San Diego at Ontario, 9 p.m.

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

Tucson at Stockton, 9 p.m.

Abbotsford at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Lehigh Valley at Hershey, 3 p.m.

Providence at Hartford, 3 p.m.

Rochester at Utica, 3 p.m.

Bridgeport at Springfield, 3:05 p.m.

Charlotte at WB/Scranton, 3:05 p.m.

Manitoba at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Iowa at Texas, 6 p.m.

Abbotsford at Ontario, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Henderson, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Bakersfield, 8 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Abbotsford at Ontario, 10 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
10|16 246 U.S. NAVY Birthday Ball
10|17 HLTH Boston 2021
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Construction work continues in the Cannon House Office Building's east wing