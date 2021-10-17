AHL Glance

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Hershey 2 2 0 0 0 4 7 3 Hartford 3 2 1 0 0 4 7 6 Providence 2 1 0 0 1 3 5 5 Springfield 1 1 0 0 0 2 2 1 Charlotte 2 1 1 0 0 2 6 6 WB/Scranton 2 1 1 0 0 2 3 5 Bridgeport 2 0 1 0 1 1 2 4 Lehigh Valley 2 0 2 0 0 0 2 4

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Syracuse 2 1 0 1 0 3 10 9 Toronto 1 1 0 0 0 2 5 1 Utica 1 1 0 0 0 2 6 2 Laval 2 1 1 0 0 2 8 7 Belleville 2 1 1 0 0 2 7 8 Cleveland 2 1 1 0 0 2 9 10 Rochester 1 0 1 0 0 0 2 6

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Milwaukee 1 1 0 0 0 2 7 3 Iowa 1 1 0 0 0 2 2 0 Grand Rapids 2 1 1 0 0 2 9 8 Rockford 2 1 1 0 0 2 6 9 Chicago 1 0 1 0 0 0 3 5 Texas 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 2 Manitoba 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 5

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Stockton 2 1 0 1 0 3 3 3 Ontario 1 1 0 0 0 2 5 2 Bakersfield 1 1 0 0 0 2 5 3 Henderson 1 1 0 0 0 2 5 4 Tucson 2 1 1 0 0 2 3 3 Colorado 1 0 0 0 1 1 4 5 San Jose 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Abbotsford 1 0 1 0 0 0 3 5 San Diego 1 0 1 0 0 0 2 5

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Saturday’s Games

Toronto 5, Manitoba 1

WB/Scranton 2, Lehigh Valley 1

Belleville 5, Laval 2

Cleveland 5, Syracuse 4

Hershey 5, Charlotte 2

Milwaukee 7, Grand Rapids 3

Providence 2, Bridgeport 1

Springfield 2, Hartford 1

Iowa 2, Texas 0

Rockford 5, Chicago 3

Ontario 5, San Diego 2

Stockton 3, Tucson 2

Bakersfield 5, Abbotsford 3

Sunday’s Games

Hartford 4, Providence 3

Hershey 2, Lehigh Valley 1

Utica 6, Rochester 2

Charlotte 4, WB/Scranton 1

Bridgeport at Springfield, 3:05 p.m.

Manitoba at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Iowa at Texas, 6 p.m.

Colorado at Henderson, 7 p.m.

Abbotsford at Ontario, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Bakersfield, 8 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Abbotsford at Ontario, 10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Manitoba at Laval, 7:30 p.m.

