Sports News

AHL Glance

The Associated Press
October 18, 2021 10:09 am
< a min read
      

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Hershey 2 2 0 0 0 4 7 3
Springfield 2 2 0 0 0 4 6 4
Hartford 3 2 1 0 0 4 7 6
Providence 2 1 0 0 1 3 5 5
Charlotte 2 1 1 0 0 2 6 6
WB/Scranton 2 1 1 0 0 2 3 5
Bridgeport 3 0 1 0 2 2 5 8
Lehigh Valley 2 0 2 0 0 0 2 4

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Syracuse 2 1 0 1 0 3 10 9
Utica 1 1 0 0 0 2 6 2
Laval 2 1 1 0 0 2 8 7
Belleville 2 1 1 0 0 2 7 8
Cleveland 2 1 1 0 0 2 9 10
Toronto 2 1 1 0 0 2 5 6
Rochester 1 0 1 0 0 0 2 6

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Milwaukee 1 1 0 0 0 2 7 3
Grand Rapids 2 1 1 0 0 2 9 8
Manitoba 2 1 1 0 0 2 6 5
Iowa 2 1 1 0 0 2 3 3
Texas 2 1 1 0 0 2 3 3
Rockford 2 1 1 0 0 2 6 9
Chicago 1 0 1 0 0 0 3 5

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Bakersfield 2 2 0 0 0 4 6 3
Henderson 2 2 0 0 0 4 11 7
Ontario 2 1 0 0 1 3 7 5
Stockton 2 1 0 1 0 3 3 3
Tucson 2 1 1 0 0 2 3 3
Abbotsford 2 1 1 0 0 2 6 7
Colorado 2 0 1 0 1 1 7 11
San Jose 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 1
San Diego 1 0 1 0 0 0 2 5

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Sunday’s Games

Hartford 4, Providence 3

Hershey 2, Lehigh Valley 1

Utica 6, Rochester 2

Charlotte 4, WB/Scranton 1

Springfield 4, Bridgeport 3

Manitoba 5, Toronto 0

Texas 3, Iowa 1

Henderson 6, Colorado 3

Abbotsford 3, Ontario 2

Bakersfield 1, San Jose 0

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Abbotsford at Ontario, 10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Manitoba at Laval, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

