AHL Glance

EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Hershey
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|7
|3
|Springfield
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|6
|4
|Hartford
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|4
|7
|6
|Providence
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|5
|5
|Charlotte
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|6
|6
|WB/Scranton
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3
|5
|Bridgeport
|3
|0
|1
|0
|2
|2
|5
|8
|Lehigh Valley
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Syracuse
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|3
|10
|9
|Utica
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|6
|2
|Laval
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|8
|7
|Belleville
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|7
|8
|Cleveland
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|9
|10
|Toronto
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|5
|6
|Rochester
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|6
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Milwaukee
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|7
|3
|Grand Rapids
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|9
|8
|Manitoba
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|6
|5
|Iowa
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3
|3
|Texas
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3
|3
|Rockford
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|6
|9
|Chicago
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|5
Pacific Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Bakersfield
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|6
|3
|Henderson
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|11
|7
|Ontario
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|7
|5
|Stockton
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|3
|3
|3
|Tucson
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3
|3
|Abbotsford
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|6
|7
|Colorado
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|7
|11
|San Jose
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|San Diego
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|5
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Sunday’s Games
Hartford 4, Providence 3
Hershey 2, Lehigh Valley 1
Utica 6, Rochester 2
Charlotte 4, WB/Scranton 1
Springfield 4, Bridgeport 3
Manitoba 5, Toronto 0
Texas 3, Iowa 1
Henderson 6, Colorado 3
Abbotsford 3, Ontario 2
Bakersfield 1, San Jose 0
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
Abbotsford at Ontario, 10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Manitoba at Laval, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
No games scheduled
