AHL Glance

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Hershey 2 2 0 0 0 4 7 3 Springfield 2 2 0 0 0 4 6 4 Hartford 3 2 1 0 0 4 7 6 Providence 2 1 0 0 1 3 5 5 Charlotte 2 1 1 0 0 2 6 6 WB/Scranton 2 1 1 0 0 2 3 5 Bridgeport 3 0 1 0 2 2 5 8 Lehigh Valley 2 0 2 0 0 0 2 4

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Syracuse 2 1 0 1 0 3 10 9 Utica 1 1 0 0 0 2 6 2 Laval 2 1 1 0 0 2 8 7 Belleville 2 1 1 0 0 2 7 8 Cleveland 2 1 1 0 0 2 9 10 Toronto 2 1 1 0 0 2 5 6 Rochester 1 0 1 0 0 0 2 6

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Milwaukee 1 1 0 0 0 2 7 3 Grand Rapids 2 1 1 0 0 2 9 8 Manitoba 2 1 1 0 0 2 6 5 Iowa 2 1 1 0 0 2 3 3 Texas 2 1 1 0 0 2 3 3 Rockford 2 1 1 0 0 2 6 9 Chicago 1 0 1 0 0 0 3 5

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Bakersfield 2 2 0 0 0 4 6 3 Henderson 2 2 0 0 0 4 11 7 Ontario 2 1 0 0 1 3 7 5 Stockton 2 1 0 1 0 3 3 3 Tucson 2 1 1 0 0 2 3 3 Abbotsford 2 1 1 0 0 2 6 7 Colorado 2 0 1 0 1 1 7 11 San Jose 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 San Diego 1 0 1 0 0 0 2 5

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Sunday’s Games

Hartford 4, Providence 3

Hershey 2, Lehigh Valley 1

Utica 6, Rochester 2

Charlotte 4, WB/Scranton 1

Springfield 4, Bridgeport 3

Manitoba 5, Toronto 0

Texas 3, Iowa 1

Henderson 6, Colorado 3

Abbotsford 3, Ontario 2

Bakersfield 1, San Jose 0

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Abbotsford at Ontario, 10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Manitoba at Laval, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.