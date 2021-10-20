On Air: Your Turn with Mike Causey
AHL Glance

The Associated Press
October 20, 2021 10:09 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Hershey 2 2 0 0 0 4 7 3
Springfield 2 2 0 0 0 4 6 4
Hartford 3 2 1 0 0 4 7 6
Providence 2 1 0 0 1 3 5 5
Charlotte 2 1 1 0 0 2 6 6
WB/Scranton 2 1 1 0 0 2 3 5
Bridgeport 3 0 1 0 2 2 5 8
Lehigh Valley 2 0 2 0 0 0 2 4

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Syracuse 2 1 0 1 0 3 10 9
Utica 1 1 0 0 0 2 6 2
Laval 2 1 1 0 0 2 8 7
Belleville 2 1 1 0 0 2 7 8
Cleveland 2 1 1 0 0 2 9 10
Toronto 2 1 1 0 0 2 5 6
Rochester 1 0 1 0 0 0 2 6

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Milwaukee 1 1 0 0 0 2 7 3
Grand Rapids 2 1 1 0 0 2 9 8
Manitoba 2 1 1 0 0 2 6 5
Iowa 2 1 1 0 0 2 3 3
Texas 2 1 1 0 0 2 3 3
Rockford 2 1 1 0 0 2 6 9
Chicago 1 0 1 0 0 0 3 5

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Ontario 3 2 0 0 1 5 11 8
Bakersfield 2 2 0 0 0 4 6 3
Henderson 2 2 0 0 0 4 11 7
Stockton 2 1 0 1 0 3 3 3
Abbotsford 3 1 1 1 0 3 9 11
Tucson 2 1 1 0 0 2 3 3
Colorado 2 0 1 0 1 1 7 11
San Jose 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 1
San Diego 1 0 1 0 0 0 2 5

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Tuesday’s Games

Ontario 4, Abbotsford 3

Wednesday’s Games

Manitoba at Laval, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Cleveland at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Hershey at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Providence at Utica, 7 p.m.

Bridgeport at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Hartford at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Syracuse at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Manitoba, 8 p.m.

Rockford at Iowa, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Bakersfield at Ontario, 10 p.m.

Henderson at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

Stockton at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Rochester at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Hershey at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Cleveland at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Rockford at Iowa, 7 p.m.

Springfield at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Utica at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Hartford at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Laval at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago, 8 p.m.

San Diego at Ontario, 9 p.m.

Texas at Tucson, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Stockton at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

