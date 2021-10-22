Trending:
AHL Glance

The Associated Press
October 22, 2021 10:09 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Springfield 3 3 0 0 0 6 9 5
Hartford 4 2 1 1 0 5 8 8
Charlotte 3 2 1 0 0 4 11 9
Hershey 3 2 1 0 0 4 10 8
WB/Scranton 3 2 1 0 0 4 5 6
Providence 3 1 0 1 1 4 6 7
Bridgeport 4 0 2 0 2 2 6 11
Lehigh Valley 2 0 2 0 0 0 2 4

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Utica 2 2 0 0 0 4 8 3
Cleveland 3 2 1 0 0 4 13 10
Laval 3 2 1 0 0 4 13 11
Syracuse 3 1 1 1 0 3 13 14
Toronto 2 1 1 0 0 2 5 6
Rochester 2 1 1 0 0 2 7 9
Belleville 3 1 2 0 0 2 7 12

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Milwaukee 2 1 1 0 0 2 9 6
Grand Rapids 2 1 1 0 0 2 9 8
Iowa 2 1 1 0 0 2 3 3
Texas 2 1 1 0 0 2 3 3
Chicago 2 1 1 0 0 2 6 7
Rockford 2 1 1 0 0 2 6 9
Manitoba 3 1 2 0 0 2 10 10

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Ontario 3 2 0 0 1 5 11 8
Bakersfield 2 2 0 0 0 4 6 3
Henderson 2 2 0 0 0 4 11 7
Stockton 2 1 0 1 0 3 3 3
Abbotsford 3 1 1 1 0 3 9 11
Tucson 2 1 1 0 0 2 3 3
Colorado 2 0 1 0 1 1 7 11
San Jose 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 1
San Diego 1 0 1 0 0 0 2 5

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Charlotte 5, Hershey 3

Cleveland 4, Belleville 0

Utica 2, Providence 1

Rochester 5, Syracuse 3

Springfield 3, Bridgeport 1

WB/Scranton 2, Hartford 1

Chicago 3, Milwaukee 2

Grand Rapids at Manitoba, 8 p.m.

Rockford at Iowa, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Bakersfield at Ontario, 10 p.m.

Henderson at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

Stockton at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Rochester at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Hershey at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Cleveland at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Rockford at Iowa, 7 p.m.

Springfield at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Utica at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Hartford at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Laval at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago, 8 p.m.

San Diego at Ontario, 9 p.m.

Texas at Tucson, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Stockton at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Grand Rapids at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

Laval at Bridgeport, 3 p.m.

Springfield at Providence, 3:05 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Lehigh Valley, 3:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Texas at Tucson, 6 p.m.

Henderson at Abbotsford, 7 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

