Sports News

AHL Glance

The Associated Press
October 24, 2021 10:09 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Springfield 4 3 0 1 0 7 12 9
Hartford 5 3 1 1 0 7 11 9
Hershey 4 3 1 0 0 6 12 9
Bridgeport 6 2 2 0 2 6 13 14
Charlotte 4 2 1 1 0 5 12 11
WB/Scranton 3 2 1 0 0 4 5 6
Providence 4 1 1 1 1 4 6 11
Lehigh Valley 3 0 3 0 0 0 3 7

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Utica 3 3 0 0 0 6 10 4
Cleveland 4 3 1 0 0 6 15 11
Laval 5 3 2 0 0 6 17 14
Rochester 3 2 1 0 0 4 14 12
Syracuse 4 1 2 1 0 3 14 16
Toronto 3 1 2 0 0 2 8 13
Belleville 4 1 3 0 0 2 8 14

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Iowa 4 3 1 0 0 6 14 8
Chicago 3 2 1 0 0 4 12 8
Manitoba 4 2 2 0 0 4 11 10
Grand Rapids 3 1 2 0 0 2 9 9
Milwaukee 3 1 2 0 0 2 10 12
Texas 3 1 2 0 0 2 3 7
Rockford 4 1 3 0 0 2 11 20

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Ontario 5 4 0 0 1 9 19 11
Stockton 4 3 0 1 0 7 13 7
Henderson 3 2 0 1 0 5 13 10
Abbotsford 4 2 1 1 0 5 12 13
Tucson 3 2 1 0 0 4 7 3
San Jose 3 2 1 0 0 4 8 7
Bakersfield 4 2 2 0 0 4 10 10
Colorado 4 0 3 0 1 1 13 19
San Diego 3 0 3 0 0 0 5 16

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Saturday’s Games

Rochester 7, Toronto 3

Hershey 2, Charlotte 1

Bridgeport 4, Springfield 3

Cleveland 2, Belleville 1

Iowa 5, Rockford 2

Utica 2, Syracuse 1

Hartford 3, Lehigh Valley 1

Laval 4, Providence 0

Chicago 6, Milwaukee 1

Ontario 5, San Diego 1

Tucson 4, Texas 0

San Jose 3, Colorado 2

Stockton 4, Bakersfield 2

Sunday’s Games

Bridgeport 3, Laval 0

Grand Rapids at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

Springfield at Providence, 3:05 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Lehigh Valley, 3:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Texas at Tucson, 6 p.m.

Henderson at Abbotsford, 7 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

Chicago at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at Laval, 7:30 p.m.

Colorado at Bakersfield, 9:30 p.m.

