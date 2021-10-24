AHL Glance

All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Springfield
|4
|3
|0
|1
|0
|7
|12
|9
|Hartford
|5
|3
|1
|1
|0
|7
|11
|9
|Hershey
|4
|3
|1
|0
|0
|6
|12
|9
|Bridgeport
|6
|2
|2
|0
|2
|6
|13
|14
|Charlotte
|4
|2
|1
|1
|0
|5
|12
|11
|WB/Scranton
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|4
|5
|6
|Providence
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|4
|6
|11
|Lehigh Valley
|3
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|7
North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Utica
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|6
|10
|4
|Cleveland
|4
|3
|1
|0
|0
|6
|15
|11
|Laval
|5
|3
|2
|0
|0
|6
|17
|14
|Rochester
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|4
|14
|12
|Syracuse
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|3
|14
|16
|Toronto
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|8
|13
|Belleville
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|2
|8
|14
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Iowa
|4
|3
|1
|0
|0
|6
|14
|8
|Chicago
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|4
|12
|8
|Manitoba
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|11
|10
|Grand Rapids
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|9
|9
|Milwaukee
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|10
|12
|Texas
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|3
|7
|Rockford
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|2
|11
|20
Pacific Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Ontario
|5
|4
|0
|0
|1
|9
|19
|11
|Stockton
|4
|3
|0
|1
|0
|7
|13
|7
|Henderson
|3
|2
|0
|1
|0
|5
|13
|10
|Abbotsford
|4
|2
|1
|1
|0
|5
|12
|13
|Tucson
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|4
|7
|3
|San Jose
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|4
|8
|7
|Bakersfield
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|10
|10
|Colorado
|4
|0
|3
|0
|1
|1
|13
|19
|San Diego
|3
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|5
|16
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Saturday’s Games
Rochester 7, Toronto 3
Hershey 2, Charlotte 1
Bridgeport 4, Springfield 3
Cleveland 2, Belleville 1
Iowa 5, Rockford 2
Utica 2, Syracuse 1
Hartford 3, Lehigh Valley 1
Laval 4, Providence 0
Chicago 6, Milwaukee 1
Ontario 5, San Diego 1
Tucson 4, Texas 0
San Jose 3, Colorado 2
Stockton 4, Bakersfield 2
Sunday’s Games
Bridgeport 3, Laval 0
Grand Rapids at Manitoba, 3 p.m.
Springfield at Providence, 3:05 p.m.
WB/Scranton at Lehigh Valley, 3:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Toronto, 4 p.m.
Texas at Tucson, 6 p.m.
Henderson at Abbotsford, 7 p.m.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Wednesday’s Games
Chicago at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Rochester at Belleville, 7 p.m.
Syracuse at Hershey, 7 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.
Toronto at Laval, 7:30 p.m.
Colorado at Bakersfield, 9:30 p.m.
