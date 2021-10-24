AHL Glance

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Springfield 4 3 0 1 0 7 12 9 Hartford 5 3 1 1 0 7 11 9 Hershey 4 3 1 0 0 6 12 9 Bridgeport 6 2 2 0 2 6 13 14 Charlotte 4 2 1 1 0 5 12 11 WB/Scranton 3 2 1 0 0 4 5 6 Providence 4 1 1 1 1 4 6 11 Lehigh Valley 3 0 3 0 0 0 3 7

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Utica 3 3 0 0 0 6 10 4 Cleveland 4 3 1 0 0 6 15 11 Laval 5 3 2 0 0 6 17 14 Rochester 3 2 1 0 0 4 14 12 Syracuse 4 1 2 1 0 3 14 16 Toronto 3 1 2 0 0 2 8 13 Belleville 4 1 3 0 0 2 8 14

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Iowa 4 3 1 0 0 6 14 8 Chicago 3 2 1 0 0 4 12 8 Manitoba 4 2 2 0 0 4 11 10 Grand Rapids 3 1 2 0 0 2 9 9 Milwaukee 3 1 2 0 0 2 10 12 Texas 3 1 2 0 0 2 3 7 Rockford 4 1 3 0 0 2 11 20

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Ontario 5 4 0 0 1 9 19 11 Stockton 4 3 0 1 0 7 13 7 Henderson 3 2 0 1 0 5 13 10 Abbotsford 4 2 1 1 0 5 12 13 Tucson 3 2 1 0 0 4 7 3 San Jose 3 2 1 0 0 4 8 7 Bakersfield 4 2 2 0 0 4 10 10 Colorado 4 0 3 0 1 1 13 19 San Diego 3 0 3 0 0 0 5 16

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Saturday’s Games

Rochester 7, Toronto 3

Hershey 2, Charlotte 1

Bridgeport 4, Springfield 3

Cleveland 2, Belleville 1

Iowa 5, Rockford 2

Utica 2, Syracuse 1

Hartford 3, Lehigh Valley 1

Laval 4, Providence 0

Chicago 6, Milwaukee 1

Ontario 5, San Diego 1

Tucson 4, Texas 0

San Jose 3, Colorado 2

Stockton 4, Bakersfield 2

Sunday’s Games

Bridgeport 3, Laval 0

Grand Rapids at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

Springfield at Providence, 3:05 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Lehigh Valley, 3:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Texas at Tucson, 6 p.m.

Henderson at Abbotsford, 7 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

Chicago at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at Laval, 7:30 p.m.

Colorado at Bakersfield, 9:30 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.