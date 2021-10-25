AHL Glance

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Springfield 5 4 0 1 0 9 16 10 Hartford 5 3 1 1 0 7 11 9 Hershey 4 3 1 0 0 6 12 9 WB/Scranton 4 3 1 0 0 6 7 7 Bridgeport 6 2 2 0 2 6 13 14 Charlotte 4 2 1 1 0 5 12 11 Providence 5 1 2 1 1 4 7 15 Lehigh Valley 4 0 3 1 0 1 4 9

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Cleveland 5 3 1 0 1 7 17 14 Utica 3 3 0 0 0 6 10 4 Laval 5 3 2 0 0 6 17 14 Rochester 3 2 1 0 0 4 14 12 Toronto 4 2 2 0 0 4 11 15 Syracuse 4 1 2 1 0 3 14 16 Belleville 4 1 3 0 0 2 8 14

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Iowa 4 3 1 0 0 6 14 8 Manitoba 5 3 2 0 0 6 14 12 Chicago 3 2 1 0 0 4 12 8 Texas 4 2 2 0 0 4 9 9 Grand Rapids 4 1 2 0 1 3 11 12 Milwaukee 3 1 2 0 0 2 10 12 Rockford 4 1 3 0 0 2 11 20

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Ontario 5 4 0 0 1 9 19 11 Stockton 4 3 0 1 0 7 13 7 Abbotsford 5 3 1 1 0 7 15 13 Henderson 4 2 1 1 0 5 13 13 San Jose 3 2 1 0 0 4 8 7 Bakersfield 4 2 2 0 0 4 10 10 Tucson 4 2 2 0 0 4 9 9 Colorado 4 0 3 0 1 1 13 19 San Diego 3 0 3 0 0 0 5 16

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Sunday’s Games

Bridgeport 3, Laval 0

Manitoba 3, Grand Rapids 2

Springfield 4, Providence 1

WB/Scranton 2, Lehigh Valley 1

Toronto 3, Cleveland 2

Texas 6, Tucson 2

Abbotsford 3, Henderson 0

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

Chicago at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at Laval, 7:30 p.m.

Colorado at Bakersfield, 9:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Rockford at Texas, 8 p.m.

