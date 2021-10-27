On Air: Your Turn with Mike Causey
AHL Glance

The Associated Press
October 27, 2021 10:09 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Springfield 5 4 0 1 0 9 16 10
Hartford 5 3 1 1 0 7 11 9
Hershey 4 3 1 0 0 6 12 9
WB/Scranton 4 3 1 0 0 6 7 7
Bridgeport 6 2 2 0 2 6 13 14
Charlotte 4 2 1 1 0 5 12 11
Providence 5 1 2 1 1 4 7 15
Lehigh Valley 4 0 3 1 0 1 4 9

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Cleveland 5 3 1 0 1 7 17 14
Utica 3 3 0 0 0 6 10 4
Laval 5 3 2 0 0 6 17 14
Rochester 3 2 1 0 0 4 14 12
Toronto 4 2 2 0 0 4 11 15
Syracuse 4 1 2 1 0 3 14 16
Belleville 4 1 3 0 0 2 8 14

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Iowa 4 3 1 0 0 6 14 8
Manitoba 5 3 2 0 0 6 14 12
Chicago 3 2 1 0 0 4 12 8
Texas 4 2 2 0 0 4 9 9
Grand Rapids 4 1 2 0 1 3 11 12
Milwaukee 3 1 2 0 0 2 10 12
Rockford 4 1 3 0 0 2 11 20

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Ontario 5 4 0 0 1 9 19 11
Stockton 4 3 0 1 0 7 13 7
Abbotsford 5 3 1 1 0 7 15 13
Henderson 4 2 1 1 0 5 13 13
San Jose 3 2 1 0 0 4 8 7
Bakersfield 4 2 2 0 0 4 10 10
Tucson 4 2 2 0 0 4 9 9
Colorado 4 0 3 0 1 1 13 19
San Diego 3 0 3 0 0 0 5 16

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

Chicago at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at Laval, 7:30 p.m.

Colorado at Bakersfield, 9:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Rockford at Texas, 8 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Bakersfield at Henderson, 2 p.m.

Cleveland at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Utica, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Laval, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Belleville, 7 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

San Diego at Tucson, 9 p.m.

Colorado at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Ontario at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Iowa at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

Rochester at Laval, 3 p.m.

Belleville at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Charlotte at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Providence at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Rockford at Texas, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Stockton, 9 p.m.

San Diego at Tucson, 9 p.m.

Bakersfield at Henderson, 10 p.m.

Ontario at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

