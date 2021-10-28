AHL Glance

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Springfield 5 4 0 1 0 9 16 10 WB/Scranton 5 4 1 0 0 8 11 9 Hershey 5 3 1 1 0 7 14 12 Hartford 5 3 1 1 0 7 11 9 Bridgeport 6 2 2 0 2 6 13 14 Charlotte 4 2 1 1 0 5 12 11 Providence 5 1 2 1 1 4 7 15 Lehigh Valley 5 0 4 1 0 1 6 13

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Laval 6 4 2 0 0 8 22 14 Cleveland 5 3 1 0 1 7 17 14 Utica 3 3 0 0 0 6 10 4 Syracuse 5 2 2 1 0 5 17 18 Rochester 4 2 2 0 0 4 17 19 Belleville 5 2 3 0 0 4 15 17 Toronto 5 2 3 0 0 4 11 20

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Chicago 4 3 1 0 0 6 15 8 Iowa 4 3 1 0 0 6 14 8 Manitoba 5 3 2 0 0 6 14 12 Texas 4 2 2 0 0 4 9 9 Grand Rapids 5 1 3 0 1 3 11 15 Milwaukee 3 1 2 0 0 2 10 12 Rockford 4 1 3 0 0 2 11 20

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Ontario 5 4 0 0 1 9 19 11 Stockton 4 3 0 1 0 7 13 7 Abbotsford 5 3 1 1 0 7 15 13 Bakersfield 5 3 2 0 0 6 15 14 Henderson 4 2 1 1 0 5 13 13 San Jose 3 2 1 0 0 4 8 7 Tucson 4 2 2 0 0 4 9 9 Colorado 5 0 4 0 1 1 17 24 San Diego 3 0 3 0 0 0 5 16

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Wednesday’s Games

Belleville 7, Rochester 3

Chicago 3, Grand Rapids 0

Syracuse 3, Hershey 2

WB/Scranton 4, Lehigh Valley 2

Laval 5, Toronto 0

Bakersfield 5, Colorado 4

Thursday’s Games

Rockford at Texas, 8 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Bakersfield at Henderson, 2 p.m.

Cleveland at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Utica, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Laval, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Belleville, 7 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

San Diego at Tucson, 9 p.m.

Colorado at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Ontario at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Iowa at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

Rochester at Laval, 3 p.m.

Belleville at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Charlotte at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Providence at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Rockford at Texas, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Stockton, 9 p.m.

San Diego at Tucson, 9 p.m.

Bakersfield at Henderson, 10 p.m.

Ontario at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Charlotte at Springfield, 2:05 p.m.

Hartford at Bridgeport, 3 p.m.

Iowa at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

Chicago at Grand Rapids, 4 p.m.

Cleveland at Hershey, 5 p.m.

San Jose at Stockton, 8 p.m.

