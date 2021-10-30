AHL Glance

All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Springfield
|5
|4
|0
|1
|0
|9
|16
|10
|WB/Scranton
|6
|4
|1
|0
|1
|9
|13
|12
|Hartford
|6
|4
|1
|1
|0
|9
|14
|11
|Hershey
|5
|3
|1
|1
|0
|7
|14
|12
|Bridgeport
|6
|2
|2
|0
|2
|6
|13
|14
|Providence
|6
|2
|2
|1
|1
|6
|11
|18
|Charlotte
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|5
|15
|15
|Lehigh Valley
|6
|0
|5
|1
|0
|1
|8
|18
North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Laval
|8
|4
|3
|1
|0
|9
|30
|24
|Utica
|4
|4
|0
|0
|0
|8
|15
|6
|Rochester
|6
|4
|2
|0
|0
|8
|27
|27
|Cleveland
|6
|3
|1
|0
|2
|8
|19
|17
|Toronto
|7
|4
|3
|0
|0
|8
|21
|24
|Syracuse
|6
|3
|2
|1
|0
|7
|20
|20
|Belleville
|7
|2
|5
|0
|0
|4
|19
|27
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Chicago
|5
|4
|1
|0
|0
|8
|19
|10
|Iowa
|4
|3
|1
|0
|0
|6
|14
|8
|Texas
|5
|3
|2
|0
|0
|6
|13
|10
|Manitoba
|5
|3
|2
|0
|0
|6
|14
|12
|Grand Rapids
|5
|1
|3
|0
|1
|3
|11
|15
|Milwaukee
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|2
|12
|16
|Rockford
|5
|1
|4
|0
|0
|2
|12
|24
Pacific Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Ontario
|6
|5
|0
|0
|1
|11
|24
|13
|Bakersfield
|6
|4
|2
|0
|0
|8
|18
|16
|Stockton
|4
|3
|0
|1
|0
|7
|13
|7
|Abbotsford
|6
|3
|2
|1
|0
|7
|17
|18
|San Jose
|4
|2
|1
|1
|0
|5
|12
|12
|Henderson
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|5
|15
|16
|Tucson
|5
|2
|3
|0
|0
|4
|10
|14
|Colorado
|6
|1
|4
|0
|1
|3
|22
|28
|San Diego
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|2
|10
|17
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Friday’s Games
Bakersfield 3, Henderson 2
Hartford 3, WB/Scranton 2
Rochester 4, Laval 3
Syracuse 3, Cleveland 2
Toronto 5, Belleville 2
Utica 5, Lehigh Valley 2
Providence 4, Charlotte 3
Chicago 4, Milwaukee 2
San Diego 5, Tucson 1
Colorado 5, San Jose 4
Ontario 5, Abbotsford 2
Saturday’s Games
Rochester 6, Laval 5
Toronto 5, Belleville 2
Iowa at Manitoba, 3 p.m.
Charlotte at Hartford, 7 p.m.
Cleveland at Hershey, 7 p.m.
Milwaukee at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Providence at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.
Syracuse at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
WB/Scranton at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
Rockford at Texas, 8 p.m.
Colorado at Stockton, 9 p.m.
San Diego at Tucson, 9 p.m.
Bakersfield at Henderson, 10 p.m.
Ontario at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Charlotte at Springfield, 2:05 p.m.
Hartford at Bridgeport, 3 p.m.
Iowa at Manitoba, 3 p.m.
Chicago at Grand Rapids, 4 p.m.
Cleveland at Hershey, 5 p.m.
San Jose at Stockton, 8 p.m.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
Texas at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments