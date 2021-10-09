On Air: This Just In
Alabama State rolls past Arkansas-Pine Bluff, 35-15

The Associated Press
October 9, 2021 7:18 pm
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Myles Crawley threw four touchdown passes and Alabama State rolled to a 35-15 Southwestern Athletic Conference win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Saturday.

Crawley found Jeremiah Hixon from 18 yards out in the first quarter and again from 51 yards out in the second to make it 14-0. He added a 43-yard strike to Ezra Gray in the third quarter and a 23-yard pass to E’Shawn Mayes in the fourth to put the Hornets up 28-3.

Keenan Isaac returned an Arkansas-Pine Bluff kickoff 37 yards for the game’s final score.

Crawley finished 20 of 28 for 292 yards and was picked off once to lead Alabama State (3-2, 2-1). Hixon caught six passes for 112 yards.

Xzavier Vaughn threw a pair of fourth-quarter touchdown passes for the Golden Lions, who have now dropped four straight, three in conference, after a season-opening win over Division-II Lane College.

