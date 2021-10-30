On Air: Motley Fool Money
Alexis DeJoria tops NHRA Funny Car qualifying in Las Vegas

The Associated Press
October 30, 2021 9:06 pm
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Alexis DeJoria topped Funny Car qualifying for second straight event Saturday in the Dodge/SRT NHRA Nationals at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

DeJoria took the No. 1 with her Friday pass of 3.896 seconds at 327.03 mph in a Toyota Camry. She’ll try for her second straight win Sunday.

“This is like a dream,” DeJoria said. “It’s everything we hoped for and it’s all coming together at the end of the season. The motivation that we had from this last race in Bristol, qualifying No. 1 and winning the race, just really catapulted us into the Vegas race.”

Brittany Force was No. 1 in Top Fuel, Greg Anderson topped the Pro Stock lineup and Matt Smith was the fastest in Pro Stock Motorcycle in the sixth of seven races in the Countdown to the Championship playoffs.

Force earned her 12th No. 1 qualifier this year and 32nd overall, with a 3.668 at 331.94.

Points leader Anderson grabbed his 11th No. 1 qualifier of the season and 117th in his career with a 6.655 at 205.38 in a Chevrolet Camaro.

Defending world champ and points leader Smith moved to No. 1 in the final session on his EBR, going 6.839 at 198.23.

