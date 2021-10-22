American League Champions

2021_Houston
2020_Tampa Bay
2019_Houston
2018_Boston
2017_Houston
2016_Cleveland
2015_Kansas City
2014_Kansas City
2013_Boston
2012_Detroit
2011_Texas
2010_Texas
2009_New York
2008_Tampa Bay
2007_Boston
2006_Detroit
2005_Chicago
2004_Boston
2003_New York
2002_Anaheim
2001_New York
2000_New York
1999_New York
1998_New York
1997_Cleveland
1996_New York
1995_Cleveland
1994_strike
1993_Toronto
1992_Toronto
1991_Minnesota
1990_Oakland
1989_Oakland
1988_Oakland
1987_Minnesota
1986_Boston
1985_Kansas City
1984_Detroit
1983_Baltimore
1982_Milwaukee
1981_New York
1980_Kansas City
1979_Baltimore
1978_New York
1977_New York
1976_New York
1975_Boston
1974_Oakland
1973_Oakland
1972_Oakland
1971_Baltimore
1970_Baltimore
1969_Baltimore
1968_Detroit
1967_Boston
1966_Baltimore
1965_Minnesota
1964_New York
1963_New York
1962_New York
1961_New York
1960_New York
1959_Chicago
1958_New York
1957_New York
1956_New York
1955_New York
1954_Cleveland
1953_New York
1952_New York
1951_New York
1950_New York
1949_New York
1948_Cleveland
1947_New York
1946_Boston
1945_Detroit
1944_St. Louis
1943_New York
1942_New York
1941_New York
1940_Detroit
1939_New York
1938_New York
1937_New York
1936_New York
1935_Detroit
1934_Detroit
1933_Washington
1932_New York
1931_Philadelphia
1930_Philadelphia
1929_Philadelphia
1928_New York
1927_New York
1926_New York
1925_Washington
1924_Washington
1923_New York
1922_New York
1921_New York
1920_Cleveland
1919_Chicago
1918_Boston
1917_Chicago
1916_Boston
1915_Boston
1914_Philadelphia
1913_Philadelphia
1912_Boston
1911_Philadelphia
1910_Philadelphia
1909_Detroit
1908_Detroit
1907_Detroit
1906_Chicago
1905_Philadelphia
1904_Boston
1903_Boston
1902_Philadelphia
1901_Chicago
