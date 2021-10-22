American League Championship Series MVPs

2021_Yordan Alvarez, Houston
2020_Randy Arozarena, Tampa Bay
2019_Jose Altuve, Houston
2018_Jackie Bradley Jr., Boston
2017_Justin Verlander, Houston
2016_Andrew Miller, Cleveland Indians
2015_Alcides Escobar, Kansas City Royals
2014_Lorenzo Cain, Kansas City Royals
2013_Koji Uehara, Boston Red Sox
2012_Delmon Young, Detroit Tigers
2011_Nelson Cruz, Texas Rangers
2010_Josh Hamilton, Texas Rangers
2009_CC Sabathia, New York Yankees
2008_Matt Garza, Tampa Bay Rays
2007_Josh Beckett, Boston Red Sox
2006_Placido Polanco, Detroit Tigers
2005_Paul Konerko, Chicago White Sox
2004_David Ortiz, Boston Red Sox
2003_Mariano Rivera, New York Yankees
2002_Adam Kennedy, Anaheim Angels
2001_Andy Pettitte, New York Yankees
2000_David Justice, New York Yankees
1999_Orlando Hernandez, New York Yankees
1998_David Wells, New York Yankees
1997_Marquis Grissom, Cleveland Indians
1996_Bernie Williams, New York Yankees
1995_Orel Hershiser, Cleveland Indians
1994_strike
1993_Dave Stewart, Toronto Blue Jays
1992_Roberto Alomar, Toronto Blue Jays
1991_Kirby Puckett, Minnesota Twins
1990_Dave Stewart, Oakland Athletics
1989_Rickey Henderson, Oakland Athletics
1988_Dennis Eckersley, Oakland Athletics
1987_Gary Gaetti, Minnesota Twins
1986_Marty Barrett, Boston Red Sox
1985_George Brett, Kansas City Royals
1984_Kirk Gibson, Detroit Tigers
1983_Mike Boddicker, Baltimore Orioles
1982_Fred Lynn, California Angels
1981_Graig Nettles, New York Yankees
1980_Frank White, Kansas City Royals
