All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Tampa Bay
|98
|61
|.616
|_
|New York
|91
|68
|.572
|7
|Boston
|89
|70
|.560
|9
|Toronto
|88
|71
|.553
|10
|Baltimore
|52
|107
|.327
|46
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Chicago
|91
|68
|.572
|_
|Cleveland
|78
|81
|.491
|13
|Detroit
|76
|83
|.478
|15
|Kansas City
|73
|86
|.459
|18
|Minnesota
|71
|88
|.447
|20
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Houston
|93
|66
|.585
|_
|Seattle
|89
|70
|.560
|4
|Oakland
|85
|74
|.535
|8
|Los Angeles
|75
|84
|.472
|18
|Texas
|59
|100
|.371
|34
x-clinched division
___
Thursday’s Games
Texas 7, L.A. Angels 6
Baltimore 6, Boston 2
Houston 3, Tampa Bay 2
N.Y. Yankees 6, Toronto 2
Detroit 10, Minnesota 7
Cleveland 6, Kansas City 1
Friday’s Games
Boston at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Baltimore at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Cleveland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Oakland at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Tampa Bay (Baz 2-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 6-6), 1:05 p.m.
Baltimore (Means 6-8) at Toronto (Manoah 8-2), 3:07 p.m.
Boston (TBD) at Washington (Gray 2-2), 4:05 p.m.
Cleveland (McKenzie 5-8) at Texas (Lyles 9-13), 7:05 p.m.
Detroit (Manning 4-7) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 11-9), 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Gant 5-10) at Kansas City (Bubic 6-6), 7:10 p.m.
Oakland (Blackburn 1-3) at Houston (Odorizzi 6-7), 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Diaz 1-0) at Seattle (Flexen 14-6), 9:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Boston at Washington, 3:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Texas, 3:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 3:05 p.m.
Baltimore at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.
Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 3:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Seattle, 3:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Kansas City, 3:10 p.m.
Oakland at Houston, 3:10 p.m.
