Sports News

American League Glance

The Associated Press
October 1, 2021 10:01 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
x-Tampa Bay 98 61 .616 _
New York 91 68 .572 7
Boston 89 70 .560 9
Toronto 88 71 .553 10
Baltimore 52 107 .327 46

Central Division

W L Pct GB
x-Chicago 91 68 .572 _
Cleveland 78 81 .491 13
Detroit 76 83 .478 15
Kansas City 73 86 .459 18
Minnesota 71 88 .447 20

West Division

W L Pct GB
x-Houston 93 66 .585 _
Seattle 89 70 .560 4
Oakland 85 74 .535 8
Los Angeles 75 84 .472 18
Texas 59 100 .371 34

x-clinched division

___

Thursday’s Games

Texas 7, L.A. Angels 6

Baltimore 6, Boston 2

Houston 3, Tampa Bay 2

N.Y. Yankees 6, Toronto 2

Detroit 10, Minnesota 7

Cleveland 6, Kansas City 1

Friday’s Games

Boston at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Cleveland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Oakland at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Tampa Bay (Baz 2-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 6-6), 1:05 p.m.

Baltimore (Means 6-8) at Toronto (Manoah 8-2), 3:07 p.m.

Boston (TBD) at Washington (Gray 2-2), 4:05 p.m.

Cleveland (McKenzie 5-8) at Texas (Lyles 9-13), 7:05 p.m.

Detroit (Manning 4-7) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 11-9), 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Gant 5-10) at Kansas City (Bubic 6-6), 7:10 p.m.

Oakland (Blackburn 1-3) at Houston (Odorizzi 6-7), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Diaz 1-0) at Seattle (Flexen 14-6), 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Boston at Washington, 3:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Texas, 3:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 3:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 3:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Seattle, 3:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Kansas City, 3:10 p.m.

Oakland at Houston, 3:10 p.m.

