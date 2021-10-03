Trending:
Sports News

American League Glance

The Associated Press
October 3, 2021 10:01 am
< a min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
x-Tampa Bay 100 62 .617 _
y-Boston 92 70 .568 8
y-New York 92 70 .568 8
Toronto 91 71 .562 9
Baltimore 52 110 .321 48

Central Division

W L Pct GB
x-Chicago 93 69 .574 _
Cleveland 80 82 .494 13
Detroit 77 85 .475 16
Kansas City 74 88 .457 19
Minnesota 73 89 .451 20

West Division

W L Pct GB
x-Houston 95 67 .586 _
Seattle 90 72 .556 5
Oakland 86 76 .531 9
Los Angeles 77 85 .475 18
Texas 60 102 .370 35

x-clinched division

y-clinched wild card

___

Saturday’s Games

Tampa Bay 12, N.Y. Yankees 2

Toronto 10, Baltimore 1

Boston 5, Washington 3

Texas 7, Cleveland 2

Minnesota 4, Kansas City 0

Chicago White Sox 5, Detroit 4

Houston 10, Oakland 4

Seattle 6, L.A. Angels 4

Sunday’s Games

Cleveland 6, Texas 0

Houston 7, Oakland 6

N.Y. Yankees 1, Tampa Bay 0

Minnesota 7, Kansas City 3

Detroit 5, Chicago White Sox 2

Toronto 12, Baltimore 4

Boston 7, Washington 5

L.A. Angels 7, Seattle 3

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 8:08 p.m.

