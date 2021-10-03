All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Tampa Bay
|100
|62
|.617
|_
|y-Boston
|92
|70
|.568
|8
|y-New York
|92
|70
|.568
|8
|Toronto
|91
|71
|.562
|9
|Baltimore
|52
|110
|.321
|48
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Chicago
|93
|69
|.574
|_
|Cleveland
|80
|82
|.494
|13
|Detroit
|77
|85
|.475
|16
|Kansas City
|74
|88
|.457
|19
|Minnesota
|73
|89
|.451
|20
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Houston
|95
|67
|.586
|_
|Seattle
|90
|72
|.556
|5
|Oakland
|86
|76
|.531
|9
|Los Angeles
|77
|85
|.475
|18
|Texas
|60
|102
|.370
|35
x-clinched division
y-clinched wild card
___
Saturday’s Games
Tampa Bay 12, N.Y. Yankees 2
Toronto 10, Baltimore 1
Boston 5, Washington 3
Texas 7, Cleveland 2
Minnesota 4, Kansas City 0
Chicago White Sox 5, Detroit 4
Houston 10, Oakland 4
Seattle 6, L.A. Angels 4
Sunday’s Games
Cleveland 6, Texas 0
Houston 7, Oakland 6
N.Y. Yankees 1, Tampa Bay 0
Minnesota 7, Kansas City 3
Detroit 5, Chicago White Sox 2
Toronto 12, Baltimore 4
Boston 7, Washington 5
L.A. Angels 7, Seattle 3
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 8:08 p.m.
