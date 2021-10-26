On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

American players Fritz, McDonald, Paul win in St. Petersburg

The Associated Press
October 26, 2021 3:27 pm
< a min read
      

ST. PETERSBURG, Russia (AP) — American players Taylor Fritz, Mackenzie McDonald and Tommy Paul all won their first-round matches at the St. Petersburg Open on Tuesday.

The fifth-seeded Fritz beat Finnish qualifier Emil Ruusuvuori 6-1, 6-4 and will next face Paul, who defeated Spanish player Pedro Martinez 6-3, 6-2.

McDonald beat Egor Gerasimov of Belarus 7-5, 6-4 and will next play third-seeded Roberto Bautista Agut.

Pablo Andujar, Ilya Ivashka, John Millman and Dutch qualifier Botic Van de Zandschulp also won. Ivashka will next play top-seeded Andrey Rublev, while Andujar will next meet second-seeded Denis Shapovalov and Van de Zandschulp will take on Sebastian Korda.

        Insight by Bizagi: During this exclusive webinar, executives from the General Services Administration, Defense Logistics Agency and Bizagi will discuss how their agencies are achieving automation through fast and low-cost strategies.

___

More AP Tennis: https://www.apnews.com/apf-Tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
10|23 Infocomm 2021
10|24 2021 PSC Annual Conference
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

First results from Perseverance mission show evidence of flash floods on Mars