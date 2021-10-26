On Air: Federal Insights
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

AP Pro32-Power Rankings

The Associated Press
October 26, 2021 1:59 pm
1 min read
      

The Associated Press Pro32 NFL Power Rankings, as voted by a 12-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Oct. 25, total points based on 32 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 32nd-place vote, and previous ranking:

W L T Pts Prv
1. Arizona Cardinals (12) 7 0 0 384 1
2. Tampa Bay Buccaneers 6 1 0 366 2
3. Los Angeles Rams 6 1 0 361 4
4. Green Bay Packers 6 1 0 339 7
5. Dallas Cowboys 5 1 0 328 5
6. Tennessee Titans 5 2 0 319 9
7. Buffalo Bills 4 2 0 318 6
8. Cincinnati Bengals 5 2 0 314 11
9. Baltimore Ravens 5 2 0 287 3
10. Los Angeles Chargers 4 2 0 273 8
11. Las Vegas Raiders 5 2 0 269 14
12. Cleveland Browns 4 3 0 245 13
13. New Orleans Saints 4 2 0 243 12
14. Kansas City Chiefs 3 4 0 213 10
15. Minnesota Vikings 3 3 0 209 15
16. Pittsburgh Steelers 3 3 0 207 16
17. Indianapolis Colts 3 4 0 196 21
18. New England Patriots 3 4 0 181 22
19. Atlanta Falcons 3 3 0 145 25
20. Chicago Bears 3 4 0 136 18
21. San Francisco 49ers 2 4 0 135 19
22. Denver Broncos 3 4 0 132 20
22. Seattle Seahawks 2 5 0 132 23
24. Carolina Panthers 3 4 0 127 17
25. Philadelphia Eagles 2 5 0 105 24
26. Washington Football Team 2 5 0 97 26
27. New York Giants 2 5 0 91 27
28. Miami Dolphins 1 6 0 53 29
29. Jacksonville Jaguars 1 5 0 42 28
30. New York Jets 1 5 0 33 30
31. Detroit Lions 0 7 0 31 32
32. Houston Texans 1 6 0 25 31

___

VOTING PANEL

Charles Davis , CBS Sports

Vic Carucci, Buffalo News/SiriusXM NFL Radio

        Insight by GitLab: During this webinar executives from the State Department, U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, U.S. Patent and Trademark Office and GitLab will discuss how institutionalizing a DevSecOps approach to software development is a journey that must bring together the technology and business sides to change an organization’s culture.

John Clayton, 710-ESPN Seattle

John Czarnecki, Fox Sports

Tony Dungy, NBC Sports

Bob Glauber, Newsday

Rick Gosselin, Dallas Morning News

Pat Kirwan, CBS Sports

Jeff Legwold, ESPN.com

Alex Marvez, Sirius XM

        Read more: Sports News

Jim Miller, SiriusXM

Charean Williams, Pro Football Talk

___

Online: %href_on(http://pro32.ap.org/poll%)http://pro32.ap.org/poll%href_off(%) and %href_on(http://twitter.com/AP_NFL%)http://twitter.com/AP_NFL%href_off(%)

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
10|23 Infocomm 2021
10|24 2021 PSC Annual Conference
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

First results from Perseverance mission show evidence of flash floods on Mars