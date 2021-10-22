AP Top 25 Podcast: Next at LSU? Rolo’s choice; Week 8 games

Now that Coach O is out at LSU, or at least he will be at the end of the season, how does the school go about hiring its next coach and who might be a candidate?

On the latest episode of the AP Top 25 College Football Podcast presented by Region Bank, Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated joins AP’s Ralph Russo to discuss the rise and fall of Ed Orgeron at LSU.

LSU is a place where politics seep deep into the athletic department. How might that impact a coaching search that will now have a nearly two-month build up?

Next up, Paul Myerberg from USA Today discusses the dismissal of Washington State coach Nick Rolovich, who refused to comply with the state’s vaccine mandate.

Then a preview of the five most intriguing games of Week 8.

