Arizona 31, Houston 5

The Associated Press
October 24, 2021 7:31 pm
< a min read
      
Houston 2 3 0 0 5
Arizona 0 17 7 7 31

First Quarter

Hou_safety, 2:58.

Second Quarter

Hou_FG Fairbairn 53, 14:55.

Ari_Hopkins 1 pass from K.Murray (Prater kick), 9:01.

Ari_Kirk 5 pass from K.Murray (Prater kick), 2:45.

Ari_FG Prater 31, :05.

Third Quarter

Ari_Ertz 47 pass from K.Murray (Prater kick), 7:58.

Fourth Quarter

Ari_Conner 18 run (Prater kick), 10:22.

A_60,297.

___

Hou Ari
First downs 8 24
Total Net Yards 160 397
Rushes-yards 15-42 37-172
Passing 118 225
Punt Returns 4-51 2-27
Kickoff Returns 2-42 1-22
Interceptions Ret. 1-15 0-0
Comp-Att-Int 23-32-0 20-28-1
Sacked-Yards Lost 2-17 4-36
Punts 7-49.143 4-49.75
Fumbles-Lost 1-1 1-0
Penalties-Yards 8-80 7-54
Time of Possession 25:57 34:03

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Houston, D.Johnson 7-25, Ingram 6-9, Lindsay 2-8. Arizona, Edmonds 15-81, Conner 10-64, K.Murray 6-10, Ward 1-7, Benjamin 2-7, Ertz 1-4, McCoy 2-(minus 1).

PASSING_Houston, Mills 23-32-0-135. Arizona, K.Murray 20-28-1-261.

RECEIVING_Houston, D.Johnson 5-27, Cooks 5-21, Ingram 3-18, Amendola 3-17, Brown 3-11, N.Collins 2-28, Akins 2-13. Arizona, Hopkins 7-53, Kirk 4-50, Ertz 3-66, Green 3-66, Moore 2-17, Edmonds 1-9.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

