Arizona 31, Houston 5

First Quarter
Hou_safety, 2:58.
Second Quarter
Hou_FG Fairbairn 53, 14:55.
Ari_Hopkins 1 pass from K.Murray (Prater kick), 9:01.
Ari_Kirk 5 pass from K.Murray (Prater kick), 2:45.
Ari_FG Prater 31, :05.
Third Quarter
Ari_Ertz 47 pass from K.Murray (Prater kick), 7:58.
Fourth Quarter
Ari_Conner 18 run (Prater kick), 10:22.
A_60,297.
___
|
|Hou
|Ari
|First downs
|8
|24
|Total Net Yards
|160
|397
|Rushes-yards
|15-42
|37-172
|Passing
|118
|225
|Punt Returns
|4-51
|2-27
|Kickoff Returns
|2-42
|1-22
|Interceptions Ret.
|1-15
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|23-32-0
|20-28-1
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|2-17
|4-36
|Punts
|7-49.143
|4-49.75
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-1
|1-0
|Penalties-Yards
|8-80
|7-54
|Time of Possession
|25:57
|34:03
___
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Houston, D.Johnson 7-25, Ingram 6-9, Lindsay 2-8. Arizona, Edmonds 15-81, Conner 10-64, K.Murray 6-10, Ward 1-7, Benjamin 2-7, Ertz 1-4, McCoy 2-(minus 1).
PASSING_Houston, Mills 23-32-0-135. Arizona, K.Murray 20-28-1-261.
RECEIVING_Houston, D.Johnson 5-27, Cooks 5-21, Ingram 3-18, Amendola 3-17, Brown 3-11, N.Collins 2-28, Akins 2-13. Arizona, Hopkins 7-53, Kirk 4-50, Ertz 3-66, Green 3-66, Moore 2-17, Edmonds 1-9.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
