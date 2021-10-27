Astros will look to even series with Braves in Game 2

Atlanta Braves (88-73, first in the NL East) vs. Houston Astros (95-67, first in the AL West)

Houston; Wednesday, 8:09 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Max Fried (1-1, 3.10 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 158 strikeouts this postseason) Astros: Jose Urquidy (0-1, 3.62 ERA, .98 WHIP, 90 strikeouts this postseason)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -110, Braves -110; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

WORLD SERIES: Atlanta leads the series 1-0

BOTTOM LINE: Max Fried and the Braves will take a 1-0 series lead into Game 2 of the World Series.

The Astros were 51-30 in home games in 2021. Houston has a team batting average of .276 this postseason, Yordan Alvarez has led them with an average of .432, including eight extra base hits and nine RBIs.

The Braves were 46-35 on the road in 2021. Atlanta has hit 14 home runs this postseason, Freddie Freeman has accounted for three of them en route to posting a slugging percentage of .595.

The Braves won the last meeting 6-2. A.J. Minter secured his first victory this postseason and Jorge Soler went 2-for-5 with a home run and two RBIs for Atlanta. Framber Valdez registered his first loss of the postseason for Houston.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Tucker leads the Astros with 70 extra base hits and is slugging .558.

Ozzie Albies leads the Braves with 77 extra base hits and 106 RBIs.

DURING THE PLAYOFFS: Astros: .276 batting average, 4.64 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

Braves: .257 batting average, 3.28 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

INJURIES: Astros: Justin Verlander: (elbow), Andre Scrubb: (shoulder), Rafael Montero: (shoulder), Tyler Ivey: (undisclosed), Kent Emanuel: (elbow), Pedro Baez: (shoulder), Freudis Nova: (knee), Taylor Jones: (covid-19).

Braves: Josh Tomlin: (neck), Mike Soroka: (achilles), Charlie Morton: (fibula), Grant Dayton: (shoulder), Tucker Davidson: (forearm), Marcell Ozuna: (hand), Ronald Acuna Jr.: (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

