Atlanta 2, Houston 0

Houston Atlanta ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 28 0 2 0 Totals 30 2 6 2 Altuve 2b 3 0 0 0 Rosario lf 3 1 1 0 Brantley rf 4 0 0 0 Freeman 1b 4 0 1 0 Bregman 3b 2 0 1 0 Albies 2b 3 0 0 0 Alvarez lf 3 0 0 0 Riley 3b 4 0 1 1 Correa ss 3 0 0 0 Soler rf 2 0 0 0 Tucker cf 4 0 0 0 Heredia cf 0 0 0 0 Gurriel 1b 3 0 0 0 Duvall cf-rf 4 0 1 0 Maldonado c 2 0 0 0 d’Arnaud c 4 1 2 1 Díaz ph 1 0 1 0 Swanson ss 3 0 0 0 Siri pr 0 0 0 0 Anderson p 2 0 0 0 Graveman p 0 0 0 0 Minter p 0 0 0 0 Garcia p 1 0 0 0 Adrianza ph 1 0 0 0 Taylor p 0 0 0 0 Jackson p 0 0 0 0 Gonzalez ph 1 0 0 0 Matzek p 0 0 0 0 García p 0 0 0 0 Smith p 0 0 0 0 Raley p 0 0 0 0 Stanek p 0 0 0 0 Castro ph-c 1 0 0 0

Houston 000 000 000 — 0 Atlanta 001 000 01x — 2

E_d’Arnaud (1). DP_Houston 0, Atlanta 1. LOB_Houston 6, Atlanta 9. 2B_d’Arnaud (1), Riley (2). HR_d’Arnaud (2).

IP H R ER BB SO

Houston Garcia L,0-1 3 2-3 3 1 1 4 6 Taylor 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 García 1 2-3 1 0 0 1 0 Raley 1 0 0 0 0 0 Stanek 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 Graveman 1 1 1 1 0 2

Atlanta Anderson W,1-0 5 0 0 0 3 4 Minter H,1 1 0 0 0 0 2 Jackson H,1 1 0 0 0 0 0 Matzek H,1 1 1 0 0 0 1 Smith S,1-1 1 1 0 0 0 0

Raley pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.

HBP_Anderson (Correa), Minter (Bregman).

Umpires_Home, Tom Hallion; First, Ted Barrett; Second, Mike Muchlinski; Third, Alfonso Marquez; Right, Ron Kulpa; Left, Chris Conroy.

T_3:24. A_42,898 (41,084).

