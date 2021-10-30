On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Atlanta 2, Houston 0

The Associated Press
October 30, 2021 12:11 am
< a min read
      
Houston Atlanta
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 28 0 2 0 Totals 30 2 6 2
Altuve 2b 3 0 0 0 Rosario lf 3 1 1 0
Brantley rf 4 0 0 0 Freeman 1b 4 0 1 0
Bregman 3b 2 0 1 0 Albies 2b 3 0 0 0
Alvarez lf 3 0 0 0 Riley 3b 4 0 1 1
Correa ss 3 0 0 0 Soler rf 2 0 0 0
Tucker cf 4 0 0 0 Heredia cf 0 0 0 0
Gurriel 1b 3 0 0 0 Duvall cf-rf 4 0 1 0
Maldonado c 2 0 0 0 d’Arnaud c 4 1 2 1
Díaz ph 1 0 1 0 Swanson ss 3 0 0 0
Siri pr 0 0 0 0 Anderson p 2 0 0 0
Graveman p 0 0 0 0 Minter p 0 0 0 0
Garcia p 1 0 0 0 Adrianza ph 1 0 0 0
Taylor p 0 0 0 0 Jackson p 0 0 0 0
Gonzalez ph 1 0 0 0 Matzek p 0 0 0 0
García p 0 0 0 0 Smith p 0 0 0 0
Raley p 0 0 0 0
Stanek p 0 0 0 0
Castro ph-c 1 0 0 0
Houston 000 000 000 0
Atlanta 001 000 01x 2

E_d’Arnaud (1). DP_Houston 0, Atlanta 1. LOB_Houston 6, Atlanta 9. 2B_d’Arnaud (1), Riley (2). HR_d’Arnaud (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Houston
Garcia L,0-1 3 2-3 3 1 1 4 6
Taylor 1-3 1 0 0 0 1
García 1 2-3 1 0 0 1 0
Raley 1 0 0 0 0 0
Stanek 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Graveman 1 1 1 1 0 2
Atlanta
Anderson W,1-0 5 0 0 0 3 4
Minter H,1 1 0 0 0 0 2
Jackson H,1 1 0 0 0 0 0
Matzek H,1 1 1 0 0 0 1
Smith S,1-1 1 1 0 0 0 0

Raley pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.

HBP_Anderson (Correa), Minter (Bregman).

Umpires_Home, Tom Hallion; First, Ted Barrett; Second, Mike Muchlinski; Third, Alfonso Marquez; Right, Ron Kulpa; Left, Chris Conroy.

T_3:24. A_42,898 (41,084).

