Atlanta 27, N.Y. Jets 20

N.Y. Jets 0 3 6 11 — 20 Atlanta 10 10 0 7 — 27

First Quarter

Atl_FG Koo 31, 8:46.

Atl_Pitts 2 pass from Ryan (Koo kick), 1:42.

Second Quarter

Atl_Hurst 17 pass from Ryan (Koo kick), 11:01.

NYJ_FG Ammendola 31, 2:14.

Atl_FG Koo 52, :00.

Third Quarter

NYJ_T.Johnson 1 run (kick failed), 10:56.

Fourth Quarter

NYJ_Carter 2 run (Crowder pass from Z.Wilson), 6:55.

Atl_M.Davis 3 run (Koo kick), 2:19.

NYJ_FG Ammendola 49, :17.

___

NYJ Atl First downs 17 28 Total Net Yards 230 450 Rushes-yards 18-64 29-108 Passing 166 342 Punt Returns 0-0 2-19 Kickoff Returns 2-92 2-45 Interceptions Ret. 0-0 1-11 Comp-Att-Int 19-32-1 33-46-0 Sacked-Yards Lost 2-26 0-0 Punts 4-51.25 2-28.0 Fumbles-Lost 1-0 3-2 Penalties-Yards 7-58 4-66 Time of Possession 24:06 35:54

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_N.Y. Jets, Carter 10-38, T.Johnson 4-12, Coleman 3-11, Z.Wilson 1-3. Atlanta, Patterson 14-54, Davis 13-53, Gallman 1-2, Ryan 1-(minus 1).

PASSING_N.Y. Jets, Z.Wilson 19-32-1-192. Atlanta, Ryan 33-45-0-342, Patterson 0-1-0-0.

RECEIVING_N.Y. Jets, C.Davis 4-45, Crowder 4-24, Carter 3-20, Cole 2-38, Mims 2-33, T.Johnson 2-22, Berrios 1-6, Griffin 1-4. Atlanta, Pitts 9-119, Patterson 7-60, Sharpe 4-53, Hurst 4-40, L.Smith 3-30, Zaccheaus 2-20, Blake 2-12, Davis 2-8.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.