Atlanta 27, N.Y. Jets 20

|N.Y. Jets
|0
|3
|6
|11
|—
|20
|Atlanta
|10
|10
|0
|7
|—
|27
First Quarter
Atl_FG Koo 31, 8:46.
Atl_Pitts 2 pass from Ryan (Koo kick), 1:42.
Second Quarter
Atl_Hurst 17 pass from Ryan (Koo kick), 11:01.
NYJ_FG Ammendola 31, 2:14.
Atl_FG Koo 52, :00.
Third Quarter
NYJ_T.Johnson 1 run (kick failed), 10:56.
Fourth Quarter
NYJ_Carter 2 run (Crowder pass from Z.Wilson), 6:55.
Atl_M.Davis 3 run (Koo kick), 2:19.
NYJ_FG Ammendola 49, :17.
___
|
|NYJ
|Atl
|First downs
|17
|28
|Total Net Yards
|230
|450
|Rushes-yards
|18-64
|29-108
|Passing
|166
|342
|Punt Returns
|0-0
|2-19
|Kickoff Returns
|2-92
|2-45
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|1-11
|Comp-Att-Int
|19-32-1
|33-46-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|2-26
|0-0
|Punts
|4-51.25
|2-28.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-0
|3-2
|Penalties-Yards
|7-58
|4-66
|Time of Possession
|24:06
|35:54
___
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_N.Y. Jets, Carter 10-38, T.Johnson 4-12, Coleman 3-11, Z.Wilson 1-3. Atlanta, Patterson 14-54, Davis 13-53, Gallman 1-2, Ryan 1-(minus 1).
PASSING_N.Y. Jets, Z.Wilson 19-32-1-192. Atlanta, Ryan 33-45-0-342, Patterson 0-1-0-0.
RECEIVING_N.Y. Jets, C.Davis 4-45, Crowder 4-24, Carter 3-20, Cole 2-38, Mims 2-33, T.Johnson 2-22, Berrios 1-6, Griffin 1-4. Atlanta, Pitts 9-119, Patterson 7-60, Sharpe 4-53, Hurst 4-40, L.Smith 3-30, Zaccheaus 2-20, Blake 2-12, Davis 2-8.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
