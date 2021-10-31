Atlanta 3, Houston 2

Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 35 2 8 2 5 7 Altuve 2b 5 2 2 1 0 1 .222 Brantley rf 4 0 1 0 1 1 .353 Bregman 3b 5 0 0 0 0 2 .071 Alvarez lf 3 0 0 0 2 1 .091 Correa ss 4 0 1 1 0 0 .143 Tucker cf 4 0 2 0 0 1 .333 Gurriel 1b 2 0 0 0 2 0 .231 Pressly p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Greinke p 2 0 1 0 0 0 .500 a-Gonzalez ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Stanek p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Raley p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Maton p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Javier p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Díaz 1b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .500 Maldonado c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .167

Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 30 3 8 3 3 11 Rosario lf 4 1 2 0 0 1 .313 Freeman 1b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .286 Albies 2b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .214 Riley 3b 4 0 2 1 0 1 .294 Pederson rf 2 0 0 0 1 0 .100 1-Heredia pr-cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 — d’Arnaud c 4 0 0 0 0 3 .313 Duvall cf-rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .188 Swanson ss 3 1 1 1 0 1 .250 Lee p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Wright p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Martin p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-Arcia ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Matzek p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-Soler ph 1 1 1 1 0 0 .333 Jackson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Smith p 0 0 0 0 0 0 —

Houston 100 100 000_2 8 0 Atlanta 000 001 20x_3 8 1

a-flied out for Greinke in the 5th. b-lined out for Martin in the 6th. c-homered for Matzek in the 7th.

1-ran for Pederson in the 8th.

E_d’Arnaud (2). LOB_Houston 11, Atlanta 7. 2B_Rosario (2). HR_Altuve (2), off Wright; Swanson (1), off Javier; Soler (2), off Javier. RBIs_Correa (2), Altuve (2), Riley (3), Swanson (1), Soler (3).

Runners left in scoring position_Houston 6 (Tucker 2, Brantley, Greinke 2, Gonzalez); Atlanta 3 (d’Arnaud 2, Duvall). RISP_Houston 0 for 8; Atlanta 1 for 5.

Runners moved up_Correa. GIDP_Pederson, Freeman.

DP_Houston 2 (Altuve, Correa, Gurriel; Altuve, Correa, Gurriel).

Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Greinke 4 4 0 0 0 3 58 0.00 Stanek 1 0 0 0 0 1 15 3.86 Raley, H, 1 1-3 1 1 1 1 0 13 3.00 Maton, H, 1 2-3 1 0 0 1 2 17 0.00 Javier, L, 0-1, BS, 0-1 1-3 2 2 2 0 1 13 10.80 Pressly 1 2-3 0 0 0 1 4 33 0.00

Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Lee 1-3 1 1 1 2 1 15 9.00 Wright 4 2-3 5 1 1 3 3 75 1.59 Martin 1 1 0 0 0 1 9 0.00 Matzek, W, 1-0 1 1 0 0 0 0 11 2.70 Jackson, H, 2 1 0 0 0 0 1 17 0.00 Smith, S, 2-2 1 0 0 0 0 1 15 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Maton 2-1, Wright 3-1. IBB_off Wright (Gurriel), off Wright (Gurriel), off Maton (Pederson). HBP_Pressly (Pederson).

Umpires_Home, Dan Bellino; First, Mike Muchlinski; Second, Alfonso Marquez; Third, Chris Conroy; Right, Tom Hallion; Left, Ron Kulpa.

T_3:45. A_43,125 (41,084).

