Sports News

Atlanta 3, Houston 2

The Associated Press
October 31, 2021 12:11 am
Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 35 2 8 2 5 7
Altuve 2b 5 2 2 1 0 1 .222
Brantley rf 4 0 1 0 1 1 .353
Bregman 3b 5 0 0 0 0 2 .071
Alvarez lf 3 0 0 0 2 1 .091
Correa ss 4 0 1 1 0 0 .143
Tucker cf 4 0 2 0 0 1 .333
Gurriel 1b 2 0 0 0 2 0 .231
Pressly p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Greinke p 2 0 1 0 0 0 .500
a-Gonzalez ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Stanek p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Raley p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Maton p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Javier p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Díaz 1b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .500
Maldonado c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .167
Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 30 3 8 3 3 11
Rosario lf 4 1 2 0 0 1 .313
Freeman 1b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .286
Albies 2b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .214
Riley 3b 4 0 2 1 0 1 .294
Pederson rf 2 0 0 0 1 0 .100
1-Heredia pr-cf 0 0 0 0 0 0
d’Arnaud c 4 0 0 0 0 3 .313
Duvall cf-rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .188
Swanson ss 3 1 1 1 0 1 .250
Lee p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Wright p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Martin p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-Arcia ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Matzek p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Soler ph 1 1 1 1 0 0 .333
Jackson p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Smith p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Houston 100 100 000_2 8 0
Atlanta 000 001 20x_3 8 1

a-flied out for Greinke in the 5th. b-lined out for Martin in the 6th. c-homered for Matzek in the 7th.

1-ran for Pederson in the 8th.

E_d’Arnaud (2). LOB_Houston 11, Atlanta 7. 2B_Rosario (2). HR_Altuve (2), off Wright; Swanson (1), off Javier; Soler (2), off Javier. RBIs_Correa (2), Altuve (2), Riley (3), Swanson (1), Soler (3).

Runners left in scoring position_Houston 6 (Tucker 2, Brantley, Greinke 2, Gonzalez); Atlanta 3 (d’Arnaud 2, Duvall). RISP_Houston 0 for 8; Atlanta 1 for 5.

Runners moved up_Correa. GIDP_Pederson, Freeman.

DP_Houston 2 (Altuve, Correa, Gurriel; Altuve, Correa, Gurriel).

Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Greinke 4 4 0 0 0 3 58 0.00
Stanek 1 0 0 0 0 1 15 3.86
Raley, H, 1 1-3 1 1 1 1 0 13 3.00
Maton, H, 1 2-3 1 0 0 1 2 17 0.00
Javier, L, 0-1, BS, 0-1 1-3 2 2 2 0 1 13 10.80
Pressly 1 2-3 0 0 0 1 4 33 0.00
Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Lee 1-3 1 1 1 2 1 15 9.00
Wright 4 2-3 5 1 1 3 3 75 1.59
Martin 1 1 0 0 0 1 9 0.00
Matzek, W, 1-0 1 1 0 0 0 0 11 2.70
Jackson, H, 2 1 0 0 0 0 1 17 0.00
Smith, S, 2-2 1 0 0 0 0 1 15 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Maton 2-1, Wright 3-1. IBB_off Wright (Gurriel), off Wright (Gurriel), off Maton (Pederson). HBP_Pressly (Pederson).

Umpires_Home, Dan Bellino; First, Mike Muchlinski; Second, Alfonso Marquez; Third, Chris Conroy; Right, Tom Hallion; Left, Ron Kulpa.

T_3:45. A_43,125 (41,084).

