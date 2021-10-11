Atlanta 3, Milwaukee 0

Milwaukee AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 31 0 5 0 1 9 Wong 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .083 Adames ss 4 0 2 0 0 1 .333 Yelich lf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .200 García rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .091 Tellez 1b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .167 c-Escobar ph-1b 2 0 1 0 0 1 .222 Urías 3b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .286 Narváez c 2 0 1 0 0 0 .400 d-Piña ph-c 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Cain cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .111 Peralta p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 a-Vogelbach ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Houser p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Strickland p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Boxberger p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — f-Peterson ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 — Cousins p 0 0 0 0 0 0 —

Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 31 3 8 3 3 8 Soler rf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .091 Smith p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Freeman 1b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .125 Albies 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .167 Riley 3b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .333 Duvall cf-rf 4 0 2 0 0 1 .182 Rosario lf 3 0 1 0 1 1 .300 d’Arnaud c 4 1 1 0 0 0 .100 Swanson ss 3 1 1 0 0 0 .200 Anderson p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 b-Pederson ph 1 1 1 3 0 0 1.000 Chavez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Matzek p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — e-Adrianza ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Jackson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Heredia cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 —

Milwaukee 000 000 000_0 5 0 Atlanta 000 030 00x_3 8 0

a-pinch hit for Peralta in the 5th. b-homered for Anderson in the 5th. c-doubled for Tellez in the 7th. d-flied out for Narváez in the 7th. e-flied out for Matzek in the 7th. f-walked for Boxberger in the 8th.

LOB_Milwaukee 6, Atlanta 7. 2B_Narváez (1), Escobar (1), Albies (2). 3B_Duvall (1). HR_Pederson (2), off Houser. RBIs_Pederson 3 (4). SB_Yelich (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Milwaukee 3 (Tellez, Wong, Cain, Yelich); Atlanta 2 (d’Arnaud 2, Rosario). RISP_Milwaukee 0 for 8; Atlanta 1 for 7.

Runners moved up_Rosario. GIDP_Yelich.

DP_Milwaukee 1 (Yelich, Wong, Yelich); Atlanta 1 (Swanson, Freeman).

Milwaukee IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Peralta 4 3 0 0 1 5 57 0.00 Houser, L, 1-1 1 3 3 3 1 0 22 12.00 Strickland 1 1 0 0 0 1 14 0.00 Boxberger 1 0 0 0 0 1 15 0.00 Cousins 1 1 0 0 1 1 21 0.00

Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Anderson, W, 1-0 5 3 0 0 0 6 84 0.00 Chavez, H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 1 8 0.00 Matzek, H, 2 1 1 0 0 0 1 19 0.00 Jackson, H, 2 1 1 0 0 1 0 14 0.00 Smith, S, 2-2 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 0.00

IBB_off Cousins (Rosario). HBP_Anderson (Urías). WP_Cousins.

Umpires_Home, Alfonso Marquez; First, Tony Randazzo; Second, Will Little; Third, Quinn Wolcott; Right, Mike Muchlinski; Left, Mike Estabrook.

T_3:20. A_41,479 (41,084).

