Atlanta 3, Milwaukee 0

|Milwaukee
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|0
|5
|0
|1
|9
|
|Wong 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.083
|Adames ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.333
|Yelich lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.200
|García rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.091
|Tellez 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.167
|c-Escobar ph-1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.222
|Urías 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.286
|Narváez c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.400
|d-Piña ph-c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Cain cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.111
|Peralta p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|a-Vogelbach ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Houser p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Strickland p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Boxberger p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|f-Peterson ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|—
|Cousins p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|3
|8
|3
|3
|8
|
|Soler rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.091
|Smith p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Freeman 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.125
|Albies 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.167
|Riley 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.333
|Duvall cf-rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.182
|Rosario lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.300
|d’Arnaud c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.100
|Swanson ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Anderson p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|b-Pederson ph
|1
|1
|1
|3
|0
|0
|1.000
|Chavez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Matzek p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|e-Adrianza ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Jackson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Heredia cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Milwaukee
|000
|000
|000_0
|5
|0
|Atlanta
|000
|030
|00x_3
|8
|0
a-pinch hit for Peralta in the 5th. b-homered for Anderson in the 5th. c-doubled for Tellez in the 7th. d-flied out for Narváez in the 7th. e-flied out for Matzek in the 7th. f-walked for Boxberger in the 8th.
LOB_Milwaukee 6, Atlanta 7. 2B_Narváez (1), Escobar (1), Albies (2). 3B_Duvall (1). HR_Pederson (2), off Houser. RBIs_Pederson 3 (4). SB_Yelich (1).
Runners left in scoring position_Milwaukee 3 (Tellez, Wong, Cain, Yelich); Atlanta 2 (d’Arnaud 2, Rosario). RISP_Milwaukee 0 for 8; Atlanta 1 for 7.
Runners moved up_Rosario. GIDP_Yelich.
DP_Milwaukee 1 (Yelich, Wong, Yelich); Atlanta 1 (Swanson, Freeman).
|Milwaukee
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Peralta
|4
|
|3
|0
|0
|1
|5
|57
|0.00
|Houser, L, 1-1
|1
|
|3
|3
|3
|1
|0
|22
|12.00
|Strickland
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|0.00
|Boxberger
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|0.00
|Cousins
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|21
|0.00
|Atlanta
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Anderson, W, 1-0
|5
|
|3
|0
|0
|0
|6
|84
|0.00
|Chavez, H, 1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|0.00
|Matzek, H, 2
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|19
|0.00
|Jackson, H, 2
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|14
|0.00
|Smith, S, 2-2
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|0.00
IBB_off Cousins (Rosario). HBP_Anderson (Urías). WP_Cousins.
Umpires_Home, Alfonso Marquez; First, Tony Randazzo; Second, Will Little; Third, Quinn Wolcott; Right, Mike Muchlinski; Left, Mike Estabrook.
T_3:20. A_41,479 (41,084).
