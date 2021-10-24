Trending:
Atlanta 30, Miami 28

The Associated Press
October 24, 2021 4:18 pm
Atlanta 0 13 7 10 30
Miami 7 0 7 14 28

First Quarter

Mia_Ford 10 pass from Tagovailoa (Sanders kick), 7:53.

Second Quarter

Atl_FG Koo 33, 14:13.

Atl_Ridley 5 pass from Ryan (Koo kick), 4:47.

Atl_FG Koo 36, :04.

Third Quarter

Atl_Gage 49 pass from Ryan (Koo kick), 13:53.

Mia_Gesicki 6 pass from Tagovailoa (Sanders kick), 5:15.

Fourth Quarter

Atl_Patterson 3 run (Koo kick), 12:51.

Mia_Gaskin 7 pass from Tagovailoa (Sanders kick), 8:29.

Mia_Hollins 4 pass from Tagovailoa (Sanders kick), 2:27.

Atl_FG Koo 36, :00.

A_62,739.

___

Atl Mia
First downs 21 27
Total Net Yards 397 413
Rushes-yards 22-72 29-132
Passing 325 281
Punt Returns 1-17 2-16
Kickoff Returns 2-43 2-29
Interceptions Ret. 2-56 1-0
Comp-Att-Int 25-40-1 32-40-2
Sacked-Yards Lost 1-11 1-10
Punts 3-42.0 3-51.333
Fumbles-Lost 1-1 0-0
Penalties-Yards 3-29 6-44
Time of Possession 25:22 34:38

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Atlanta, Patterson 14-60, Davis 4-10, Gallman 1-2, Ryan 3-0. Miami, Gaskin 15-67, Tagovailoa 4-29, Ahmed 7-26, Brown 3-10.

PASSING_Atlanta, Ryan 25-40-1-336. Miami, Tagovailoa 32-40-2-291.

RECEIVING_Atlanta, Pitts 7-163, Gage 4-67, Ridley 4-26, Hurst 3-35, Sharpe 2-18, Patterson 2-1, Zaccheaus 1-13, L.Smith 1-7, K.Smith 1-6. Miami, Gesicki 7-85, Waddle 7-83, Shaheen 4-23, Gaskin 4-10, Smythe 3-37, Ahmed 2-26, Hollins 2-13, Ford 1-10, P.Williams 1-5, Brown 1-(minus 1).

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Miami, Sanders 49.

