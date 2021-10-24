Atlanta 30, Miami 28

|Atlanta
|0
|13
|7
|10
|—
|30
|Miami
|7
|0
|7
|14
|—
|28
First Quarter
Mia_Ford 10 pass from Tagovailoa (Sanders kick), 7:53.
Second Quarter
Atl_FG Koo 33, 14:13.
Atl_Ridley 5 pass from Ryan (Koo kick), 4:47.
Atl_FG Koo 36, :04.
Third Quarter
Atl_Gage 49 pass from Ryan (Koo kick), 13:53.
Mia_Gesicki 6 pass from Tagovailoa (Sanders kick), 5:15.
Fourth Quarter
Atl_Patterson 3 run (Koo kick), 12:51.
Mia_Gaskin 7 pass from Tagovailoa (Sanders kick), 8:29.
Mia_Hollins 4 pass from Tagovailoa (Sanders kick), 2:27.
Atl_FG Koo 36, :00.
A_62,739.
|
|Atl
|Mia
|First downs
|21
|27
|Total Net Yards
|397
|413
|Rushes-yards
|22-72
|29-132
|Passing
|325
|281
|Punt Returns
|1-17
|2-16
|Kickoff Returns
|2-43
|2-29
|Interceptions Ret.
|2-56
|1-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|25-40-1
|32-40-2
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|1-11
|1-10
|Punts
|3-42.0
|3-51.333
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-1
|0-0
|Penalties-Yards
|3-29
|6-44
|Time of Possession
|25:22
|34:38
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Atlanta, Patterson 14-60, Davis 4-10, Gallman 1-2, Ryan 3-0. Miami, Gaskin 15-67, Tagovailoa 4-29, Ahmed 7-26, Brown 3-10.
PASSING_Atlanta, Ryan 25-40-1-336. Miami, Tagovailoa 32-40-2-291.
RECEIVING_Atlanta, Pitts 7-163, Gage 4-67, Ridley 4-26, Hurst 3-35, Sharpe 2-18, Patterson 2-1, Zaccheaus 1-13, L.Smith 1-7, K.Smith 1-6. Miami, Gesicki 7-85, Waddle 7-83, Shaheen 4-23, Gaskin 4-10, Smythe 3-37, Ahmed 2-26, Hollins 2-13, Ford 1-10, P.Williams 1-5, Brown 1-(minus 1).
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Miami, Sanders 49.
Copyright
