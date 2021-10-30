Atlanta looks to expand lead over Houston in World Series

Houston Astros (95-67, first in the AL West) vs. Atlanta Braves (88-73, first in the NL East)
Atlanta; Saturday, 8:09 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: No starters named
WORLD SERIES: Atlanta leads the series 2-1
BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta will play Houston in Game 4 of the World Series.
The Braves were 42-38 in home games in 2021. Atlanta has hit 16 home runs this postseason, Freddie Freeman has accounted for three of them en route to posting a slugging percentage of .533.
The Astros posted a record of 44-37 away from home in 2021. Houston has hit 14 home runs this postseason, Jose Altuve has accounted for four of them en route to posting a slugging percentage of .472.
The Braves won the last meeting 2-0. Ian Anderson earned his second victory this postseason and Travis d’Arnaud went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and an RBI for Atlanta. Luis Garcia registered his second loss of the postseason for Houston.
TOP PERFORMERS: Ozzie Albies leads the Braves with 77 extra base hits and is batting .259.
Kyle Tucker leads the Astros with 70 extra base hits and 92 RBIs.
DURING THE PLAYOFFS: Braves: .249 batting average, 3.35 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs
Astros: .263 batting average, 4.26 ERA, outscored opponents by 20 runs
INJURIES: Braves: Josh Tomlin: (neck), Mike Soroka: (achilles), Charlie Morton: (fibula), Grant Dayton: (shoulder), Marcell Ozuna: (hand), Ronald Acuna Jr.: (knee).
Astros: Justin Verlander: (elbow), Andre Scrubb: (shoulder), Rafael Montero: (shoulder), Tyler Ivey: (undisclosed), Kent Emanuel: (elbow), Pedro Baez: (shoulder), Freudis Nova: (knee), Taylor Jones: (covid-19).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments