Atlanta looks to expand lead over Houston in World Series

Houston Astros (95-67, first in the AL West) vs. Atlanta Braves (88-73, first in the NL East)

Atlanta; Saturday, 8:09 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: No starters named

WORLD SERIES: Atlanta leads the series 2-1

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta will play Houston in Game 4 of the World Series.

The Braves were 42-38 in home games in 2021. Atlanta has hit 16 home runs this postseason, Freddie Freeman has accounted for three of them en route to posting a slugging percentage of .533.

The Astros posted a record of 44-37 away from home in 2021. Houston has hit 14 home runs this postseason, Jose Altuve has accounted for four of them en route to posting a slugging percentage of .472.

The Braves won the last meeting 2-0. Ian Anderson earned his second victory this postseason and Travis d’Arnaud went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and an RBI for Atlanta. Luis Garcia registered his second loss of the postseason for Houston.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ozzie Albies leads the Braves with 77 extra base hits and is batting .259.

Kyle Tucker leads the Astros with 70 extra base hits and 92 RBIs.

DURING THE PLAYOFFS: Braves: .249 batting average, 3.35 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

Astros: .263 batting average, 4.26 ERA, outscored opponents by 20 runs

INJURIES: Braves: Josh Tomlin: (neck), Mike Soroka: (achilles), Charlie Morton: (fibula), Grant Dayton: (shoulder), Marcell Ozuna: (hand), Ronald Acuna Jr.: (knee).

Astros: Justin Verlander: (elbow), Andre Scrubb: (shoulder), Rafael Montero: (shoulder), Tyler Ivey: (undisclosed), Kent Emanuel: (elbow), Pedro Baez: (shoulder), Freudis Nova: (knee), Taylor Jones: (covid-19).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.