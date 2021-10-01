Trending:
Atlantic League

The Associated Press
October 1, 2021 10:46 pm
All Times EDT
Second Half
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Long Island 27 25 .519
Southern Maryland 26 25 .510 ½
York 25 27 .481 2
Lancaster 21 30 .412
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Charleston 34 18 .654
High Point 29 22 .569
Lexington 22 29 .431 11½
Gastonia 22 30 .423 12
Thursday’s Games

Lexington 10, Gastonia 9

Lancaster 6, Southern Maryland 4

Charleston 7, Long Island 5

High Point 7, York 3

Friday’s Games

York 8, Gastonia 7

Lancaster 11, Long Island 8

Charleston 9, Lexington 6

Southern Maryland 7, High Point 4

Saturday’s Games

Lancaster at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

Lexington at Charleston, 7:05 p.m.

Southern Maryland at High Point, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Lexington at Charleston, 1:05 p.m.

Lancaster at Long Island, 1:35 p.m.

Gastonia at York, 2, 2 p.m.

Southern Maryland at High Point, 5:05 p.m.

