|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Second Half
|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Long Island
|27
|25
|.519
|—
|Southern Maryland
|26
|25
|.510
|½
|York
|25
|27
|.481
|2
|Lancaster
|21
|30
|.412
|5½
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Charleston
|34
|18
|.654
|—
|High Point
|29
|22
|.569
|4½
|Lexington
|22
|29
|.431
|11½
|Gastonia
|22
|30
|.423
|12
|Thursday’s Games
Lexington 10, Gastonia 9
Lancaster 6, Southern Maryland 4
Charleston 7, Long Island 5
High Point 7, York 3
York 8, Gastonia 7
Lancaster 11, Long Island 8
Charleston 9, Lexington 6
Southern Maryland 7, High Point 4
Lancaster at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.
Lexington at Charleston, 7:05 p.m.
Southern Maryland at High Point, 7:05 p.m.
Lexington at Charleston, 1:05 p.m.
Lancaster at Long Island, 1:35 p.m.
Gastonia at York, 2, 2 p.m.
Southern Maryland at High Point, 5:05 p.m.
