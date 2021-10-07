On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
All Times EDT
Second Half
North Division
W L Pct. GB
York 29 27 .518
Southern Maryland 28 27 .509 ½
Long Island 28 28 .500 1
Lancaster 24 31 .436
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Charleston 35 21 .625
High Point 31 24 .564
Lexington 24 31 .436 10½
Gastonia 23 33 .411 12
Sunday’s Games

Charleston 8, Lexington 5

Lancaster 6, Long Island 3

York 17, Gastonia 16, 1st game

York 10, Gastonia 9, 2nd game

High Point 9, Southern Maryland 7

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

York 8, Charleston 3

Lancaster 12, Long Island 6

Southern Maryland 8, High Point 2

Lexington 18, Gastonia 2

Wednesday’s Games

York 6, Charleston 3

Long Island 5, Lancaster 3

Southern Maryland 12, High Point 3

Gastonia 5, Lexington 1

Thursday’s Games

Charleston at York, 6:30 p.m.

Long Island at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.

High Point at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

Lexington at Gastonia, 6:50 p.m.

Friday’s Games

High Point at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.

Lexington at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

York at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

Charleston at Gastonia, 6:50 p.m.<

