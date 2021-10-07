|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Second Half
|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Long Island
|29
|28
|.509
|—
|York
|29
|28
|.509
|—
|Southern Maryland
|28
|28
|.500
|½
|Lancaster
|24
|32
|.429
|4½
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Charleston
|36
|21
|.632
|—
|High Point
|32
|24
|.571
|3½
|Lexington
|25
|31
|.446
|10½
|Gastonia
|23
|34
|.404
|13
|Wednesday’s Games
York 6, Charleston 3
Long Island 5, Lancaster 3
Southern Maryland 12, High Point 3
Gastonia 5, Lexington 1
Charleston 10, York 3
Long Island 9, Lancaster 2
High Point 10, Southern Maryland 1
Lexington 7, Gastonia 3
High Point at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.
Lexington at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.
York at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.
Charleston at Gastonia, 6:50 p.m.
Lexington at Southern Maryland, 2, 5 p.m.
High Point at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.
York at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.
Charleston at Gastonia, 6:50 p.m.<
