Atlantic League

The Associated Press
October 7, 2021 10:27 pm
< a min read
      
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Second Half
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Long Island 29 28 .509
York 29 28 .509
Southern Maryland 28 28 .500 ½
Lancaster 24 32 .429
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Charleston 36 21 .632
High Point 32 24 .571
Lexington 25 31 .446 10½
Gastonia 23 34 .404 13
Wednesday’s Games

York 6, Charleston 3

Long Island 5, Lancaster 3

Southern Maryland 12, High Point 3

Gastonia 5, Lexington 1

Thursday’s Games

Charleston 10, York 3

Long Island 9, Lancaster 2

High Point 10, Southern Maryland 1

Lexington 7, Gastonia 3

Friday’s Games

High Point at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.

Lexington at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

York at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

Charleston at Gastonia, 6:50 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Lexington at Southern Maryland, 2, 5 p.m.

High Point at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.

York at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

Charleston at Gastonia, 6:50 p.m.<

