At A Glance All Times EDT Second Half North Division W L Pct. GB Long Island 29 28 .509 — York 29 28 .509 — Southern Maryland 28 28 .500 ½ Lancaster 24 32 .429 4½ South Division W L Pct. GB Charleston 36 21 .632 — High Point 32 24 .571 3½ Lexington 25 31 .446 10½ Gastonia 23 34 .404 13 Wednesday’s Games

York 6, Charleston 3

Long Island 5, Lancaster 3

Southern Maryland 12, High Point 3

Gastonia 5, Lexington 1

Thursday’s Games

Charleston 10, York 3

Long Island 9, Lancaster 2

High Point 10, Southern Maryland 1

Lexington 7, Gastonia 3

Friday’s Games

High Point at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.

Lexington at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

York at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

Charleston at Gastonia, 6:50 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Lexington at Southern Maryland, 2, 5 p.m.

High Point at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.

York at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

Charleston at Gastonia, 6:50 p.m.<

