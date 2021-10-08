On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Atlantic League

The Associated Press
October 8, 2021 10:42 pm
All Times EDT
Second Half
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Long Island 30 28 .517
Southern Maryland 29 28 .509 ½
York 29 29 .500 1
Lancaster 25 32 .439
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Charleston 36 22 .621
High Point 32 25 .561
Lexington 25 32 .439 10½
Gastonia 24 34 .414 12
Thursday’s Games

Charleston 10, York 3

Long Island 9, Lancaster 2

High Point 10, Southern Maryland 1

Lexington 7, Gastonia 3

Friday’s Games

Lancaster 4, High Point 3

Southern Maryland 6, Lexington 2

Long Island 9, York 7

Gastonia 9, Charleston 2, 7 innings

Saturday’s Games

Lexington at Southern Maryland, 2, 5 p.m.

High Point at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.

York at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

Charleston at Gastonia, 6:50 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

High Point at Lancaster, 1 p.m.

York at Long Island, 1:35 p.m.

Lexington at Southern Maryland, 2:05 p.m.

Charleston at Gastonia, 4:50 p.m.

