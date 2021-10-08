|At A Glance
|Second Half
|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Long Island
|30
|28
|.517
|—
|Southern Maryland
|29
|28
|.509
|½
|York
|29
|29
|.500
|1
|Lancaster
|25
|32
|.439
|4½
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Charleston
|36
|22
|.621
|—
|High Point
|32
|25
|.561
|3½
|Lexington
|25
|32
|.439
|10½
|Gastonia
|24
|34
|.414
|12
|Thursday’s Games
Charleston 10, York 3
Long Island 9, Lancaster 2
High Point 10, Southern Maryland 1
Lexington 7, Gastonia 3
Lancaster 4, High Point 3
Southern Maryland 6, Lexington 2
Long Island 9, York 7
Gastonia 9, Charleston 2, 7 innings
Lexington at Southern Maryland, 2, 5 p.m.
High Point at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.
York at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.
Charleston at Gastonia, 6:50 p.m.
High Point at Lancaster, 1 p.m.
York at Long Island, 1:35 p.m.
Lexington at Southern Maryland, 2:05 p.m.
Charleston at Gastonia, 4:50 p.m.
