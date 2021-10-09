At A Glance All Times EDT Second Half North Division W L Pct. GB Southern Maryland 31 28 .525 — Long Island 31 28 .525 — York 29 30 .492 2 Lancaster 25 33 .431 5½ South Division W L Pct. GB Charleston 36 23 .610 — High Point 33 25 .569 2½ Lexington 25 34 .424 11 Gastonia 25 34 .424 11 Thursday’s Games

Charleston 10, York 3

Long Island 9, Lancaster 2

High Point 10, Southern Maryland 1

Lexington 7, Gastonia 3

Friday’s Games

Lancaster 4, High Point 3

Southern Maryland 6, Lexington 2

Long Island 9, York 7

Gastonia 9, Charleston 2, 7 innings

Saturday’s Games

Southern Maryland 7, Lexington 4, 1st game

Southern Maryland 2, Lexington 1, 2nd game

High Point 4, Lancaster 3

Long Island 2, York 0

Gastonia 6, Charleston 1

Sunday’s Games

High Point at Lancaster, 1 p.m.

York at Long Island, 1:35 p.m.

Lexington at Southern Maryland, 2:05 p.m.

Charleston at Gastonia, 4:50 p.m.

