Atlantic League

The Associated Press
October 9, 2021 10:23 pm
< a min read
      
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Second Half
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Southern Maryland 31 28 .525
Long Island 31 28 .525
York 29 30 .492 2
Lancaster 25 33 .431
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Charleston 36 23 .610
High Point 33 25 .569
Lexington 25 34 .424 11
Gastonia 25 34 .424 11
Thursday’s Games

Charleston 10, York 3

Long Island 9, Lancaster 2

High Point 10, Southern Maryland 1

Lexington 7, Gastonia 3

Friday’s Games

Lancaster 4, High Point 3

Southern Maryland 6, Lexington 2

Long Island 9, York 7

Gastonia 9, Charleston 2, 7 innings

Saturday’s Games

Southern Maryland 7, Lexington 4, 1st game

Southern Maryland 2, Lexington 1, 2nd game

High Point 4, Lancaster 3

Long Island 2, York 0

Gastonia 6, Charleston 1

Sunday’s Games

High Point at Lancaster, 1 p.m.

York at Long Island, 1:35 p.m.

Lexington at Southern Maryland, 2:05 p.m.

Charleston at Gastonia, 4:50 p.m.

