|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Second Half
|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Southern Maryland
|31
|28
|.525
|—
|Long Island
|31
|28
|.525
|—
|York
|29
|30
|.492
|2
|Lancaster
|25
|33
|.431
|5½
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Charleston
|36
|23
|.610
|—
|High Point
|33
|25
|.569
|2½
|Lexington
|25
|34
|.424
|11
|Gastonia
|25
|34
|.424
|11
|Thursday’s Games
Charleston 10, York 3
Long Island 9, Lancaster 2
High Point 10, Southern Maryland 1
Lexington 7, Gastonia 3
Lancaster 4, High Point 3
Southern Maryland 6, Lexington 2
Long Island 9, York 7
Gastonia 9, Charleston 2, 7 innings
Southern Maryland 7, Lexington 4, 1st game
Southern Maryland 2, Lexington 1, 2nd game
High Point 4, Lancaster 3
Long Island 2, York 0
Gastonia 6, Charleston 1
High Point at Lancaster, 1 p.m.
York at Long Island, 1:35 p.m.
Lexington at Southern Maryland, 2:05 p.m.
Charleston at Gastonia, 4:50 p.m.
<
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments