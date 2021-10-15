Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Atlantic League

The Associated Press
October 15, 2021 10:30 pm
< a min read
      
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Playoffs
(Best-of-3)
x-if necessary
North Division Championship Series
Long Island 2, Southern Maryland 1

Monday, Oct. 11: Southern Maryland 3, Long Island 2

Tuesday, Oct. 12: Long Island 7, Southern Maryland 0

Wednesday, Oct. 13: Long Island 5, Southern Maryland 4

        Insight by Confluent: Learn about how agencies are benefitting from that concept of data-in-motion to improve mission outcomes in this exclusive e-book.
South Division Championship Series
Lexington 2, Charleston 1

Monday, Oct. 11: Charleston 3, Lexington 2, 13 innings

Tuesday, Oct. 12: Lexington 6, Charleston 5

Wednesday, Oct. 13: Lexington 10, Charleston 3

Atlantic League Championship

(Best-of-5)
Lexington 1, Long Island 0

Friday, Oct. 15: Lexington 7, Long Island 5

Saturday, Oct. 16: Lexington at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 18: Long Island at Lexington, 6:31 p.m.

x-Tuesday, Oct. 19: Long Island at Lexington, 6:31 p.m.

x-Wednesday, Oct. 20: Long Island at Lexington, 6:31 p.m.

        Read more: Sports News

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
10|13 2021 Climate Leadership Awards &...
10|13 Interface 2021
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Construction work continues in the Cannon House Office Building's east wing