Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Atlantic League

The Associated Press
October 18, 2021 9:59 pm
< a min read
      
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Playoffs
(Best-of-3)
x-if necessary
North Division Championship Series
Long Island 2, Southern Maryland 1

Monday, Oct. 11: Southern Maryland 3, Long Island 2

Tuesday, Oct. 12: Long Island 7, Southern Maryland 0

Wednesday, Oct. 13: Long Island 5, Southern Maryland 4

        Insight by Confluent: Learn about how agencies are benefitting from that concept of data-in-motion to improve mission outcomes in this exclusive e-book.
South Division Championship Series
Lexington 2, Charleston 1

Monday, Oct. 11: Charleston 3, Lexington 2, 13 innings

Tuesday, Oct. 12: Lexington 6, Charleston 5

Wednesday, Oct. 13: Lexington 10, Charleston 3

Atlantic League Championship

(Best-of-5)
Lexington 2, Long Island 1

Friday, Oct. 15: Lexington 7, Long Island 5

Saturday, Oct. 16: Long Island 9, Lexington 7

Monday, Oct. 18: Lexington 6, Long Island 3

Tuesday, Oct. 19: Long Island at Lexington, 6:31 p.m.

x-Wednesday, Oct. 20: Long Island at Lexington, 6:31 p.m.

        Read more: Sports News

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
10|17 HLTH Boston 2021
10|18 10th Annual Pacific Information...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh visits Potomac Job Corps Center to announce return to traditional enrollment