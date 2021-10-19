|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Playoffs
|(Best-of-3)
|x-if necessary
|North Division Championship Series
|Long Island 2, Southern Maryland 1
Monday, Oct. 11: Southern Maryland 3, Long Island 2
Tuesday, Oct. 12: Long Island 7, Southern Maryland 0
Wednesday, Oct. 13: Long Island 5, Southern Maryland 4
|South Division Championship Series
|Lexington 2, Charleston 1
Monday, Oct. 11: Charleston 3, Lexington 2, 13 innings
Tuesday, Oct. 12: Lexington 6, Charleston 5
Wednesday, Oct. 13: Lexington 10, Charleston 3
Atlantic League Championship
|(Best-of-5)
|Lexington 3, Long Island 1
Friday, Oct. 15: Lexington 7, Long Island 5
Saturday, Oct. 16: Long Island 9, Lexington 7
Monday, Oct. 18: Lexington 6, Long Island 3
Tuesday, Oct. 19: Lexington 13, Long Island 2
