Atlantic League

The Associated Press
October 19, 2021 9:55 pm
< a min read
      
All Times EDT
Playoffs
(Best-of-3)
x-if necessary
North Division Championship Series
Long Island 2, Southern Maryland 1

Monday, Oct. 11: Southern Maryland 3, Long Island 2

Tuesday, Oct. 12: Long Island 7, Southern Maryland 0

Wednesday, Oct. 13: Long Island 5, Southern Maryland 4

South Division Championship Series
Lexington 2, Charleston 1

Monday, Oct. 11: Charleston 3, Lexington 2, 13 innings

Tuesday, Oct. 12: Lexington 6, Charleston 5

Wednesday, Oct. 13: Lexington 10, Charleston 3

Atlantic League Championship

(Best-of-5)
Lexington 3, Long Island 1

Friday, Oct. 15: Lexington 7, Long Island 5

Saturday, Oct. 16: Long Island 9, Lexington 7

Monday, Oct. 18: Lexington 6, Long Island 3

Tuesday, Oct. 19: Lexington 13, Long Island 2

