ATP World Tour Erste Bank Open Results

Friday
At Wiener Stadthalle
Vienna
Purse: €1,377,895
Surface: Hardcourt indoor
VIENNA (AP) _ Results Friday from Erste Bank Open at Wiener Stadthalle (seedings in parentheses):
Men’s Singles
Quarterfinals
Carlos Alcaraz, Spain, def. Matteo Berrettini (3), Italy, 6-1, 6-7 (2), 7-6 (5).
Alexander Zverev (2), Germany, def. Felix Auger-Aliassime (6), Canada, 6-4, 3-6, 6-3.
Men’s Doubles
Semifinals
Robert Farah and Juan Sebastian Cabal (4), Colombia, def. Sander Gille, Belgium, and Dominik Koepfer, Germany, 3-6, 6-3, 10-8.
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments