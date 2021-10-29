On Air: Agency in Focus
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

ATP World Tour Erste Bank Open Results

The Associated Press
October 29, 2021 10:55 am
< a min read
      

Friday

At Wiener Stadthalle

Vienna

Purse: €1,377,895

Surface: Hardcourt indoor

VIENNA (AP) _ Results Friday from Erste Bank Open at Wiener Stadthalle (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Quarterfinals

Carlos Alcaraz, Spain, def. Matteo Berrettini (3), Italy, 6-1, 6-7 (2), 7-6 (5).

Alexander Zverev (2), Germany, def. Felix Auger-Aliassime (6), Canada, 6-4, 3-6, 6-3.

Men’s Doubles

Semifinals

Robert Farah and Juan Sebastian Cabal (4), Colombia, def. Sander Gille, Belgium, and Dominik Koepfer, Germany, 3-6, 6-3, 10-8.

        Insight by GEHA: This exclusive e-book will help you navigate federal health care benefit plans for 2022 open season and how to choose what's right for you.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
10|23 Infocomm 2021
10|25 Acquisition Training for the Real World...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Health and Human Services leaders visit recovery center in Baltimore