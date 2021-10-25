ATP World Tour Erste Bank Open Results

Monday

At Wiener Stadthalle

Vienna

Purse: €1,377,895

Surface: Hardcourt indoor

VIENNA (AP) _ Results Monday from Erste Bank Open at Wiener Stadthalle (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Round of 32

Nikoloz Basilashvili, Georgia, def. Pablo Carreno Busta, Spain, 7-5, 4-6, 6-3.

Men’s Doubles

Round of 16

Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic (1), Croatia, def. Michael Venus, New Zealand, and Tim Puetz, Germany, 6-4, 6-4.

Feliciano Lopez, Spain, and Stefanos Tsitsipas, Greece, def. Marcelo Melo, Brazil, and Ivan Dodig, Croatia, 6-3, 3-6, 10-8.

