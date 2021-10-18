ATP World Tour European Open Results

Monday
At Lotto Arena
Antwerp, Belgium
Purse: €508,600
Surface: Hardcourt indoor
ANTWERP, BELGIUM (AP) _ Results Monday from European Open at Lotto Arena (seedings in parentheses):
Men’s Singles
Qualification
Brandon Nakashima (2), United States, def. Pierre-Hugues Herbert (6), France, 6-2, 6-4.
Dennis Novak (7), Austria, def. Andreas Seppi (4), Italy, 7-6 (9), 3-6, 7-6 (6).
Jenson Brooksby (1), United States, def. Norbert Gombos (8), Slovakia, 6-4, 6-2.
Henri Laaksonen (5), Switzerland, def. Roberto Carballes Baena (3), Spain, 7-5, 6-1.
Men’s Singles
Round of 32
Arthur Rinderknech, France, def. Federico Delbonis, Argentina, 6-4, 6-4.
