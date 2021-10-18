On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Sports News

ATP World Tour European Open Results

The Associated Press
October 18, 2021 12:13 pm
< a min read
      

Monday

At Lotto Arena

Antwerp, Belgium

Purse: €508,600

Surface: Hardcourt indoor

ANTWERP, BELGIUM (AP) _ Results Monday from European Open at Lotto Arena (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Qualification

Brandon Nakashima (2), United States, def. Pierre-Hugues Herbert (6), France, 6-2, 6-4.

Dennis Novak (7), Austria, def. Andreas Seppi (4), Italy, 7-6 (9), 3-6, 7-6 (6).

Jenson Brooksby (1), United States, def. Norbert Gombos (8), Slovakia, 6-4, 6-2.

Henri Laaksonen (5), Switzerland, def. Roberto Carballes Baena (3), Spain, 7-5, 6-1.

Men’s Singles

Round of 32

Arthur Rinderknech, France, def. Federico Delbonis, Argentina, 6-4, 6-4.

Sports News

