ATP World Tour European Open Results

Friday
At Lotto Arena
Antwerp, Belgium
Purse: €508,600
Surface: Hardcourt indoor
ANTWERP, BELGIUM (AP) _ Results Friday from European Open at Lotto Arena (seedings in parentheses):
Men’s Singles
Quarterfinals
Lloyd Harris (7), South Africa, def. Marton Fucsovics, Hungary, 6-2, 7-5.
Men’s Doubles
Semifinals
Nicolas Mahut and Fabrice Martin (2), France, def. Denys Molchanov, Ukraine, and Aleksandr Nedovyesov, Kazakhstan, 7-6 (5), 6-2.
