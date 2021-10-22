ATP World Tour European Open Results

Friday

At Lotto Arena

Antwerp, Belgium

Purse: €508,600

Surface: Hardcourt indoor

ANTWERP, BELGIUM (AP) _ Results Friday from European Open at Lotto Arena (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Quarterfinals

Lloyd Harris (7), South Africa, def. Marton Fucsovics, Hungary, 6-2, 7-5.

Men’s Doubles

Semifinals

Nicolas Mahut and Fabrice Martin (2), France, def. Denys Molchanov, Ukraine, and Aleksandr Nedovyesov, Kazakhstan, 7-6 (5), 6-2.

