On Air: Cyber Chat
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

ATP World Tour European Open Results

The Associated Press
October 22, 2021 8:35 am
< a min read
      

Friday

At Lotto Arena

Antwerp, Belgium

Purse: €508,600

Surface: Hardcourt indoor

ANTWERP, BELGIUM (AP) _ Results Friday from European Open at Lotto Arena (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Quarterfinals

Lloyd Harris (7), South Africa, def. Marton Fucsovics, Hungary, 6-2, 7-5.

Men’s Doubles

Semifinals

Nicolas Mahut and Fabrice Martin (2), France, def. Denys Molchanov, Ukraine, and Aleksandr Nedovyesov, Kazakhstan, 7-6 (5), 6-2.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
10|18 37th Annual AME International...
10|18 Distributed Energy Conference
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Fall colors outside of Bureau of Land Management office in Butte Falls, Oregon