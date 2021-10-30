ATP World Tour St. Petersburg Open Results

Saturday

At Sibur Arena

St. Petersburg, Russia

Purse: $932,370

Surface: Hardcourt indoor

ST. PETERSBURG, RUSSIA (AP) _ Results Saturday from St. Petersburg Open at Sibur Arena (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Semifinals

Taylor Fritz (5), United States, def. Jan-Lennard Struff, Germany, 5-7, 6-1, 6-3.

Marin Cilic, Croatia, def. Botic van de Zandschulp, Netherlands, 6-3, 6-3.

