ATP World Tour St. Petersburg Open Results

Saturday
At Sibur Arena
St. Petersburg, Russia
Purse: $932,370
Surface: Hardcourt indoor
ST. PETERSBURG, RUSSIA (AP) _ Results Saturday from St. Petersburg Open at Sibur Arena (seedings in parentheses):
Men’s Singles
Semifinals
Taylor Fritz (5), United States, def. Jan-Lennard Struff, Germany, 5-7, 6-1, 6-3.
Marin Cilic, Croatia, def. Botic van de Zandschulp, Netherlands, 6-3, 6-3.
