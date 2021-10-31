ATP World Tour St. Petersburg Open Results

Sunday
At Sibur Arena
St. Petersburg, Russia
Purse: $932,370
Surface: Hardcourt indoor
ST. PETERSBURG, RUSSIA (AP) _ Results Sunday from St. Petersburg Open at Sibur Arena (seedings in parentheses):
Men’s Singles
Championship
Marin Cilic, Croatia, def. Taylor Fritz (5), United States, 7-6 (3), 4-6, 6-4.
Men’s Doubles
Championship
Bruno Soares, Brazil, and Jamie Murray (1), Britain, def. Andrey Golubev, Kazakhstan, and Hugo Nys (4), Monaco, 6-3, 6-4.
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments