Austin FC 2, Houston 1

October 24, 2021 7:22 pm
Houston 0 1 1
Austin FC 2 0 2

First Half_1, Austin FC, Maric, 7th minute; 2, Austin FC, Driussi, 4 (Ring), 45th+5.

Second Half_3, Houston, Cascante, 90th+2.

Goalies_Houston, Marko Maric, Michael Nelson; Austin FC, Bradley Stuver, Andrew Tarbell.

Yellow Cards_Ceren, Houston, 12th; Pereira, Austin FC, 39th; Driussi, Austin FC, 48th; Kolmanic, Austin FC, 58th; Vera, Houston, 74th.

Referee_Tim Ford. Assistant Referees_Jason White, Adam Garner, Guido Gonzales Jr. 4th Official_Luis Guardia.

Lineups

Houston_Marko Maric; Sam Junqua, Adam Lundqvist, Tim Parker, Zarek Valentin (Ian Hoffmann, 46th); Darwin Ceren (Adalberto Carrasquilla, 66th), Griffin Dorsey (Tyler Pasher, 76th), Fafa Picault (Ariel Lassiter, 66th), Matias Vera; Darwin Quintero, Maximiliano Urruti.

Austin FC_Bradley Stuver; Julio Cascante, Nicholas Lima, Jhohan Romana; Diego Fagundez, Hector Jimenez, Daniel Pereira, Alexander Ring (Jon Gallagher, 89th); Moussa Djitte (McKinze Gaines, 68th), Cecilio Dominguez (Rodney Redes, 68th), Sebastian Driussi (Tomas Pochettino, 84th).

