AUTO RACING: Hamlin now the man to beat in NASCAR?

NASCAR CUP SERIES
Bank of America Roval 400
Site: Concord, North Carolina
Schedule: Sunday, race, 2 p.m.
Track: Charlotte Motor Speedway road course.
Race distance: 109 laps, 252.88 miles.
Last year: Chase Elliott won after starting second.
Last race: Bubba Wallace won a rain-shortened race at Talladega for his first Cup Series victory.
Fast facts: Sunday’s race will narrow the playoff field to eight drivers. … Denny Hamlin leads Kyle Larson by 19 points in the standings with Joey Logano 20 points back and Brad Keselowski and Martin Truex Jr. 21 behind. … Hamlin has finished on the lead lap in a series-best 29 of 31 races.
Next race: Oct. 17, Fort Worth, Texas.
NASCAR XFINITY SERIES
Drive For The Cure 250
Site: Concord, North Carolina
Schedule: Saturday, race, 3 p.m.
Track: Charlotte Motor Speedway road course.
Race distance: 67 laps, 155.44 miles.
Last year: A.J. Allmendinger won after starting 22nd.
Last race: Brandon Brown got his first career victory when NASCAR called the race because of darkness at Talladega.
Fast facts: The playoff field will be whittled to eight following the race. … Defending series champion Austin Cindric has clinched a spot in the next round with an insurmountable lead over ninth-place Jeb Burton. … Allmendinger crashed in Stage 1 and dropped from second to fourth in the standings. Cindric leads Justin Allgaier by 22 points, Daniel Hemric by 36 and Allmendinger by 44.
Next race: Oct. 16, Fort Worth, Texas.
NASCAR TRUCK SERIES
Last race: At Talladega, Tate Fogelman won for the first time in 46 career starts.
Next race: Oct. 30, Martinsville, Virginia.
FORMULA ONE
Last race: Seven-time series champion Lewis Hamilton won the Russian GP to reclaim the series points lead from runner-up Max Verstappen.
Next race: Oct. 10, Istanbul, Turkey.
INDYCAR
Last race: Colton Herta won the season finale at Long Beach, California, as Alex Palou wrapped up the series championship.
Next race: Feb. 27, St. Petersburg, Florida.
NHRA DRAG RACING
Last event: Steve Torrence won in Top Fuel and Matt Hagan won in Funny Car at the NHRA Midwest Nationals in Madison, Illinois.
Next event: Oct. 7-10, Ennis, Texas.
WORLD OF OUTLAWS
Next events: Oct. 8-9, Port Royal, Pennsylvania.
