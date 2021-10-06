AUTO RACING: Hamlin now the man to beat in NASCAR?

All Times Eastern

NASCAR CUP SERIES

Bank of America Roval 400

Site: Concord, North Carolina

Schedule: Sunday, race, 2 p.m.

Track: Charlotte Motor Speedway road course.

Race distance: 109 laps, 252.88 miles.

Last year: Chase Elliott won after starting second.

Last race: Bubba Wallace won a rain-shortened race at Talladega for his first Cup Series victory.

Fast facts: Sunday’s race will narrow the playoff field to eight drivers. … Denny Hamlin leads Kyle Larson by 19 points in the standings with Joey Logano 20 points back and Brad Keselowski and Martin Truex Jr. 21 behind. … Hamlin has finished on the lead lap in a series-best 29 of 31 races.

Next race: Oct. 17, Fort Worth, Texas.

NASCAR XFINITY SERIES

Drive For The Cure 250

Site: Concord, North Carolina

Schedule: Saturday, race, 3 p.m.

Track: Charlotte Motor Speedway road course.

Race distance: 67 laps, 155.44 miles.

Last year: A.J. Allmendinger won after starting 22nd.

Last race: Brandon Brown got his first career victory when NASCAR called the race because of darkness at Talladega.

Fast facts: The playoff field will be whittled to eight following the race. … Defending series champion Austin Cindric has clinched a spot in the next round with an insurmountable lead over ninth-place Jeb Burton. … Allmendinger crashed in Stage 1 and dropped from second to fourth in the standings. Cindric leads Justin Allgaier by 22 points, Daniel Hemric by 36 and Allmendinger by 44.

Next race: Oct. 16, Fort Worth, Texas.

NASCAR TRUCK SERIES

Last race: At Talladega, Tate Fogelman won for the first time in 46 career starts.

Next race: Oct. 30, Martinsville, Virginia.

FORMULA ONE

Last race: Seven-time series champion Lewis Hamilton won the Russian GP to reclaim the series points lead from runner-up Max Verstappen.

Next race: Oct. 10, Istanbul, Turkey.

INDYCAR

Last race: Colton Herta won the season finale at Long Beach, California, as Alex Palou wrapped up the series championship.

Next race: Feb. 27, St. Petersburg, Florida.

NHRA DRAG RACING

Last event: Steve Torrence won in Top Fuel and Matt Hagan won in Funny Car at the NHRA Midwest Nationals in Madison, Illinois.

Next event: Oct. 7-10, Ennis, Texas.

WORLD OF OUTLAWS

Next events: Oct. 8-9, Port Royal, Pennsylvania.

